Janice Tjen’s profile: Age, height, nationality, career highlights and more

Janice Tjen made history at the 2025 US Open, defeating No. 24 seed Veronika Kudermetova 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 in the opening round. The victory made her the first Indonesian woman to win a singles match at a Grand Slam in 22 years, following Angelique Widjaja’s success at Wimbledon in 2003.

The 23-year-old earned her place in the main draw through qualifying, defeating No. 3 qualifying seed Aoi Ito in straight sets. Entering the tournament with a strong 55–10 record on the lower-level circuit in 2025, Tjen carried her momentum into the biggest match of her career to date. Her win over Kudermetova marked both her first victory against a Top 30 opponent and her first appearance in the second round of a major.

In the next round, Tjen was scheduled to face 2021 US Open champion Emma Raducanu, who herself had advanced through qualifying. So, ahead of the upcoming clash, here’s what to know about this WTA rising star.

How old is Janice Tjen?

Janice Tjen was born on 6 May 2002, making her 23 years old as of 2025.

Janice Tjen playing ath the 2025 US Open (Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Where is Janice Tjen from?

Tjen is from Jakarta, Indonesia, where she began her tennis development before moving to the United States to pursue college tennis.

Janice Tjen’s height

She is 1.68 m (5 ft 6 in) tall.

Janice Tjen’s career highlights

2025 US Open: Defeated No. 24 seed Veronika Kudermetova to become the first Indonesian woman in 22 years to win a Grand Slam singles match.

2025: Achieved career-high WTA rankings of No. 147 in singles and No. 260 in doubles (August 18, 2025).

and No. 260 in doubles (August 18, 2025). 2024: Reached the NCAA doubles final with Pepperdine University.

2022 Asian Games: Won the bronze medal in doubles representing Indonesia.

Competed in the Billie Jean King Cup, compiling a 2–2 record for Indonesia.

Janice Tjen’s education

Tjen studied sociology while competing in college tennis. She played at the University of Oregon (2020–2021) before transferring to Pepperdine University (2021–2024), where she completed her degree and achieved significant results on the NCAA circuit.

Connection to Emma Raducanu

Tjen has described Emma Raducanu as one of her idols. While recovering from injury in college, she followed Raducanu’s 2021 U.S. Open title run closely, drawing inspiration from her.