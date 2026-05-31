Jil Belen Teichmann’s profile: Age, height, ranking, prize money and more

Jil Teichmann is once again generating plenty of buzz across the WTA circuit, turning heads with a string of resurgent performances as she sets her sights on capturing her first tour-level title since her breakthrough 2019 campaign.

Jil Belen Teichmann has become one of the most intriguing storylines on the WTA Tour this season. Thanks to a distinct playing style and standout performances across recent events, her name is once again generating significant buzz throughout the women’s circuit.

The Swiss star brings a physical, unpredictable brand of tennis to the court, utilizing a deft touch that makes her a constant threat at the net. While she continues to compete at the highest level, her legacy is anchored by high-stakes versatility, highlighted by a career-high ranking of No. 21 in the world and two singles titles, including her breakthrough win at Prague in 2019.

Throughout her career, the popular fan favorite has consistently challenged the sport’s elite, compiling multiple top-10 victories and amassing over $4 million in total prize money to go along with her multi-title resume.

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How old is Jil Teichmann?

Jil Teichmann is 28 years old. She was born on July 15, 1997, in Barcelona, Spain, and has been competing professionally on the global stage since 2013.

A special milestone for Jil Teichmann ✨



Into the second week of a Grand Slam for the second time in her career 👀#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/X6uPQZmXLg — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) May 29, 2026

Her extensive experience on tour makes her a savvy veteran in today’s women’s game. Even as she approaches her late 20s, she continues to play a rigorous schedule, consistently fine-tuning her singles game and showing she can still pace herself through a grueling calendar.

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How tall is Jil Teichmann?

Jil Teichmann stands at 5′ 7″ (1.70m). Her height and reach have played a crucial role in shaping her dynamic, all-court game, allowing her to boast excellent coverage and lethal positioning when tracking down balls at the net.

Jil Teichmann’s family and origins

Teichmann comes from a multicultural and deeply sports-oriented family background. Though she was born and raised in the vibrant sports culture of Barcelona, Spain, her father, Jacques, is originally from Switzerland, while her mother, Regula, was born in Spain.

Her parents introduced her to a wide variety of sports as a child before tennis ultimately captured her focus, setting her on a path to the biggest stages of the WTA Tour. Now, with a rejuvenated game, she is looking to add more silverware to her trophy case this season.

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Who is Jil Teichmann’s coach?

Teichmann is currently coached by Guadalupe Perez Rojas, with Francisco Perez serving as her physiotherapist and Toni Martinez managing her fitness program. Arantxa Parra Santonja, the former Spanish WTA player, was Teichmann’s primary coach for a highly successful multi-year stretch starting in 2019.

What is Jil Teichmann’s ranking position?

Jil Teichmann is ranked No. 170 in singles as of May 2026. However, that number is poised to skyrocket following her spectacular, resurgent run into the second week of the 2026 French Open, serving as a massive omen for the next chapter of her career.

How much has Jil Teichmann earned in prize money?

Teichmann has earned more than $4.1 million in career prize money. Her impressive career earnings reflect over a decade of elite consistency across both the singles and doubles fields on the international circuit.