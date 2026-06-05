Matteo Arnaldi’s profile: Who is the Italian tennis player? Age, ranking, career and more

Matteo Arnaldi has been quietly rising through the ATP ranks, representing Italy’s new tennis generation alongside stars like Jannik Sinner. From Sanremo to the Grand Slams, his journey is only just beginning to unfold.

Matteo Arnaldi is one of the most intriguing names in the new wave of Italian tennis, steadily carving out a reputation on the ATP Tour with his relentless baseline game and impressive resilience.

He turned professional in 2019 and has since grown from a promising junior into a consistent presence on the main tour. He has built his career step by step, breaking through in ATP Challenger events before making an impact.

His rise has been marked by key wins against top-ranked opponents and deep runs in major tournaments, including strong performances at Grand Slam level that have helped him break into the wider tennis spotlight.

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How old is Matteo Arnaldi?

Matteo Arnaldi is 25 years old, born on February 22, 2001, in Sanremo, Italy. The tennis player belongs to the new generation of ATP talent that has emerged in recent years, gradually climbing the rankings through consistent performances.

His rise has been steady rather than explosive, but his age places him right in the phase where many players begin to fully peak physically and mentally on the ATP Tour. By 2024 and 2026, he had already established himself as a regular presence.

How tall is Matteo Arnaldi?

Matteo Arnaldi is 1.85 meters tall (6 feet 1 inch). His height gives him a well-balanced profile on court, combining reach on serve with enough agility to stay competitive in long baseline rallies.

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Matteo Arnaldi celebrates a point during the Davis Cup Final match against Alexei Popyrin (Source: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images for ITF)

Unlike taller, serve-dominant players, his game is not built solely around power. Instead, his physical profile supports a more complete style, allowing him to defend effectively while also stepping inside the court when opportunities arise.

Matteo Arnaldi’s origin and family

Matteo Arnaldi was born and raised in Sanremo, where he also continues to maintain strong family ties and a deep connection t his hometown. The Italian tennis player grew up in the Liguria region, a coastal area.

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His family background has remained largely private, but it is known that he comes from a supportive household. His parents, Guido Arnaldi and Alessandra De Rossi, have been consistently described as key figures in his development.

Who is Matteo Arnaldi’s coach?

Matteo Arnaldi’s coach is Jean-Marcel Bourgault Du Coudray, an experienced tennis coach who joined his team ahead of the 2026 ATP season. He made the change after parting ways with his long-time coach Alessandro Petrone.

Du Coudray is a veteran coach with more than 20 years of experience in professional tennis, having previously worked with players such as former world No. 3 Nikolay Davydenko. His reputation is built on his tactical knowledge.

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The partnership began taking shape during late 2025, with early training sessions in Italy before fully transitioning into the 2026 season. He has highlighted that the decision was aimed at gaining more experience-driven guidance.

What position is Matteo Arnaldi in the rankings?

Matteo Arnaldi is currently ranked World No. 104 in the ATP rankings, with fluctuations depending on recent tournament results. As of the most recent updates in 2026, he has been positioned just outside the top 100.

Matteo Arnaldi during their Men’s Fourth Round match on Day Nine of the 2026 French Open (Source: Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

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He reached a career-high ranking of World No. 30 in August 2024, which remains the peak of his career so far and highlights his potential at the top level. Since then, his ranking has fluctuated due to inconsistent periods outside the tour.

How much prize money has Matteo Arnaldi earned?

Matteo Arnaldi has earned $4.8 million in career prize money on the ATP Tour. His earnings have come in the last few seasons, particularly after his breakthrough on the ATP Tour between 2023 and 2025.

In 2026 alone, he has already added several hundred thousand dollars in prize money, even during a season affected by injuries and ranking drops, proving his ability to remain competitive at the highest level despite setbacks.

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Matteo Arnaldi’s career highlights

Davis Cup champion with Italy (2023): Arnaldi was part of the Italian team that won the Davis Cup, a major milestone that confirmed his arrival on the international stage and highlighted his value in team competition.

First ATP top-10 win (2023 Madrid Open vs Casper Ruud): One of his early breakout moments came when he defeated world No. 4 Casper Ruud in straight sets, earning his first victory over a top-10 player and announcing himself as a rising ATP talent.

Grand Slam breakthrough (US Open 2023 – 4th Round): Arnaldi reached the Round of 16 at the US Open, defeating Cameron Norrie along the way before falling to Carlos Alcaraz, showing he could compete deep into major tournaments.

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Roland Garros 2024 – Round of 16: He confirmed his consistency on clay by reaching the last 16 at Roland Garros, strengthening his reputation as a strong baseline player in long, physical matches.

Masters 1000 semifinal in Montreal (2024): One of his biggest career achievements came with a run to the semifinals of a Masters 1000 event, proving he can compete at the highest ATP level outside the Slams.

Breakthrough clay-court run (2026 season): In 2026, Arnaldi delivered one of his most impressive Grand Slam runs at Roland Garros, including marathon wins and a historic semifinal appearance, underlining his growth into a top-tier contender.