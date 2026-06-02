Mirra Andreeva explains why she always thanks herself in Roland Garros victory speeches

Roland Garros consistently delivers some of the most highly anticipated drama on the tennis calendar, bringing the world’s elite together for a grueling fortnight on the Parisian clay. One of the brightest stars ascending the WTA circuit is Mirra Andreeva, who just booked her ticket to the tournament semifinals with a dominant victory over Romania’s Sorana Cirstea.
Following her masterclass on Court Philippe-Chatrier, Andreeva capped off her post-match remarks with a memorable line: “Thanks to the crowd, thanks to my crew, and thanks to me…” Intrigued by the sign-off, the on-court interviewer immediately asked the rising phenom why she makes it a point to highlight herself in her victory speeches.
“I’ll be honest: At first, I saw Snoop Dogg doing it [laughs], and for the first couple of times I kind of stole it just to make a joke,” Andreeva admitted to the roaring Roland Garros crowd. “But then I realized it’s actually true. We have to thank ourselves for the hard work we put in.”
It is just the latest captivating storyline in a tournament that has kept fans on the edge of their seats, ranging from Novak Djokovic sparking retirement fears after a heartbreaking loss to Joao Fonseca, to Andreeva’s refreshing candor, which has generated plenty of positive buzz regarding the importance of self-belief and athlete mental health.
The moment Mirra Andreeva reached her 2nd Grand Slam semifinal at Roland Garros— The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) June 2, 2026
She passed Coco Gauff as the teenager with the most singles match wins at this event in the 2000s
Andreeva – 16
Gauff- 15
Clijsters – 14
Ivanovic – 12
Sharapova – 11
Wow. 🥹 pic.twitter.com/M44IjXZHPo
Andreeva’s performance at Roland Garros
That unwavering self-confidence is clearly translating into on-court success, serving as the bedrock for her deep run in Paris. Andreeva has dropped just a single set all tournament, cruising through four of her five matches in straight sets, with her only true test coming in a resilient 3-6, 6-1, 6-1 second-round comeback against Marina Bassols Ribera.
2026 Roland Garros updated bracket: Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic eliminated, Alexander Zverev advances to 4th round
Against the veteran Cîrstea, the Russian teenager put on a statistical clinic. She leaned heavily on a relentless service game, hitting a stellar 78% of her first serves (31-of-40). More impressively, she showed cold-blooded efficiency by converting a perfect 6-for-6 on break-point opportunities, a flawless 100% conversion rate that firmly cements her status as a legitimate title favorite.
The next challenge for Andreeva
The path to the Coupe Suzanne Lenglen doesn’t get any easier, and Andreeva already knows who stands between her and a grand slam final. She is set to clash with Ukraine’s Marta Kostyuk in what promises to be a highly charged semifinal showdown.
This matchup represents a major psychological hurdle for Andreeva. The two have already crossed paths twice on the tour, with Kostyuk holding the upper hand in both encounters; the Ukrainian claimed a 6-3, 7-5 victory at the Madrid Open after previously besting Andreeva 7-6, 6-3 at the Brisbane International earlier in the year.
SurveyWill Andreeva win the title at Roland Garros?
Will Andreeva win the title at Roland Garros?
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