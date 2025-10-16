Not Federer or Nadal: NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal weighs in on the GOAT debate in tennis

As the ATP circuit season draws to a close with only a handful of tournaments remaining, exhibition matchups continue to take center stage across the globe. In this context, the Six Kings Slam, held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, is making headlines. NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal was invited to participate in a panel discussion about the GOAT in every sport, during which he revealed his pick, notably excluding Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

“I’m sitting next to the greatest of all time. I’m a fan,” O’Neal told attendees at the event, while seated beside Novak Djokovic. The Serbian star, counted among the six players participating in the tournament on the hard court, holds a position within the top 5 of the world’s rankings.

O’Neal, who has achieved legendary status in his own sport, shared his insights on the GOAT debate in tennis. While Federer and Nadal typically draw significant support in this ongoing discussion, Djokovic is distinguishing himself by continuing to play and breaking numerous records.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When a legend like O’Neal endorses someone as the GOAT, it carries weight. Known not just for his physical dominance but also for revolutionizing the game during his tenure with the Los Angeles Lakers, O’Neal’s opinion is held in high regard by many within the NBA community.

Novak Djokovic speaks during a press conference.

Advertisement

Djokovic’s reflections on his tennis career

In addition to O’Neal’s remarks, Djokovic himself took the spotlight at the event, reflecting on his journey in tennis and the unwavering support of his father from the outset of his career.

Advertisement

see also Casper Ruud talks to Bolavip about his season, the ATP schedule, and Djokovic’s comments

“People laughed at us when my dad said I’d be No. 1. When I was 12, he handed me a $10 bill, saying, ‘If you truly want to play this sport, you have to take it further.’ I had to step up,” Djokovic recalled, sharing insights from his early years.

Advertisement

Djokovic’s comments have made waves, highlighting the perseverance and challenges he overcame to succeed in tennis. As he continues to excel, fans hope to see him remain a fixture on the ATP circuit for years to come, as Djokovic made comments involving other athletic icons like LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo.

SurveyIs Djokovic the GOAT in tennis? Is Djokovic the GOAT in tennis? ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE

Advertisement