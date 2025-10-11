Valentin Vacherot stuns Novak Djokovic as he sets a record at 2025 Shanghai Masters

With Carlos Alcaraz withdrawing before the tournament and Jannik Sinner pulling out due to injury, Novak Djokovic advanced through the Shanghai Masters knowing that, at 38, this might be one of his last chances to capture a major title. However, that run came to an unexpected end after the Serbian star was stunned in the semifinals by World No. 204 Valentin Vacherot.

The 26-year-old reached the semifinals against all odds, coming through qualifying and defeating top names in the main draw such as Alexander Bublik, Tomas Machac, Tallon Griekspoor, and Holger Rune. Many expected his incredible run to end against Djokovic, but he managed to deliver another major upset.

Following his quarterfinal win over Rune, Vacherot secured a year-end ATP ranking of No. 58, with a chance to break into the Top 40 if he wins the title on Sunday. He also made history by becoming the lowest-ranked finalist in ATP Masters 1000 history (since the series began in 1990). The previous record belonged to Andrei Pavel, who reached the 2003 Rolex Paris Masters final as World No. 191, where he faced Tim Henman.

Vacherot now has a chance to capture the first ATP title of his career in a unique all-family final — he’ll face his cousin, Arthur Rinderknech, who defeated Daniil Medvedev in the other semifinal.

Novak Djokovic speaks with Valentin Vacherot at the net. (Lintao Zhang/Getty Images)

Djokovic on the loss

In his post-match press conference, Novak Djokovic congratulated Valentin Vacherot on reaching his first Masters 1000 final, admitting that the player from Monaco was the better man on the day. The Serbian also shared what he told Vacherot during their exchange at the net after the match.

“I want to congratulate Valentin for reaching his first Masters [1000] final,” Djokovic said. “Going from qualifications, it’s an amazing story. I told him at the net that he’s had an amazing tournament, but more so, his attitude is very good, and his game was amazing as well. It’s all about him. I wish him all the best in the final, and the better player won today”.

Vacherot earns more prize money than in his entire career

Reaching the Shanghai Masters final has earned 26-year-old Valentin Vacherot more prize money than he had accumulated throughout his entire career. His current earnings from the tournament total $597,000, compared to the $594,000 he had collected before arriving in China.