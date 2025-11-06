Novak Djokovic raises doubts about his participation at the ATP Finals in Turin

Just days ago, Angelo Binaghi, president of the Italian Tennis Federation, claimed to the press that Novak Djokovic would be present at the ATP Finals in Turin. However, the Serbian star has now directly denied any confirmation regarding his presence at the final tournament of the year.

Djokovic is currently competing at the ATP 250 in Athens, Greece, where he currently resides after moving with his family from Serbia. After winning his first-round match against Alejandro Tabilo, the all-time Grand Slam title leader asserted that Binaghi’s information was incorrect as he will make his decision about the ATP Finals after the Athens tournament concludes.

“I do not know where Angelo got that information from… He certainly did not get it from me or my team. As for the matter, I will decide at the end of this tournament,” the Serbian stated in a press conference.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Djokovic has already secured his automatic qualification spot for the ATP Finals, joining Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner, Alexander Zverev, Taylor Fritz, Ben Shelton, and Alex De Minaur. The final spot could go to Felix Auger-Aliassime, who currently occupies the No. 8 position in the ATP Rankings, or to Lorenzo Musetti, who could overtake the Canadian in the standings if he manages to secure the championship at the ATP 250 in Athens.

Tweet placeholder

Advertisement

However, Djokovic’s qualification does not guarantee his attendance, as participation in the year-end tournament is not mandatory. Djokovic notably chose to skip the 2024 edition despite having qualified.

Advertisement

What’s next for Djokovic?

see also Djokovic sets the record straight on how rivalry with Federer, Nadal differs from Sinner, Alcaraz era

The Serbian remains focused on conquering his 101st career title in Athens. He recently defeated Nuno Borges in the quarterfinals to achieve his 200th career indoor victory.

Advertisement

“It was a very physical battle. I thought Nuno played at a high level,” Djokovic said in his on-court interview. “I was a bit surprised with how good he played. I think we went toe to toe, most of the match. Just a few points decided the winner tonight and he deserves a round of applause for his performance”.

Djokovic will now face Yannick Hanfmann on Friday, November 7th, for a place in the final. The other semifinal will be contested between Lorenzo Musetti and Sebastian Korda. Once his participation in Greece is over, Djokovic will officially confirm his attendance at the ATP Finals in Turin.

Advertisement