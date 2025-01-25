The tennis world has witnessed many legendary rivalries, but none compare to the dominance of Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, and Roger Federer over the past two decades. This iconic trio, known as the “Big Three,” has redefined the sport, setting records and raising the bar for excellence in an era unlike any other.

Federer was the first to emerge as an unstoppable force, seemingly destined to reign supreme for years. Nadal soon followed, claiming his throne as the king of clay. Then came Djokovic, shaking up the balance of power and taking the competition to new heights.

While each excelled on their preferred surfaces and Grand Slam stages, it was their intense rivalry that compelled them to continuously evolve and elevate their games.

In a January interview with GQ, Djokovic openly shared who he found most intimidating between his two chief rivals. “The most intimidating? That’s him (Nadal),” Djokovic admitted. “It was him, for sure. Roger also had this huge aura, of course”.

Novak Djokovic of Serbia (left) shakes hands with Rafael Nadal of Spain after defeating him at the Six Kings Slam 2024. (Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

He elaborated further, saying Nadal’s intensity was unmatched. “And before you were playing him, you felt it,” Djokovic said. “But he did it more gracefully, I guess, you know? But, I mean Nadal, because we all share locker rooms, so you see the players warming up and so forth”.

Why Nadal stands out

Djokovic explained that Nadal’s intimidating presence stems from the Spaniard’s intense pre-match energy. “He wants to make his presence felt,” Djokovic said. “You know? Physical. I’m here. I’m jumping around. I’m ready for a battle”.

From the very beginning, Nadal’s aggressive style sets the tone. “I’m going to get physical with you from the very beginning. From the first moment, you’re going to hear my grunts,” Djokovic continued.

“So that’s very intimidating for a lot of players. And if you are not confident in yourself, you don’t have the self-belief, if you don’t have a clear game plan on what you want to do from the beginning, he’s going to eat you alive,” he added.

Can anyone break Djokovic’s records?

As the all-time leader in Grand Slam titles with 24 and a record 36 Grand Slam finals appearances, Djokovic has cemented himself as one of the sport’s greatest. However, the Serbian believes his records are not untouchable, pointing to young talents like Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner as potential successors.

“People say my records will never be broken,” Djokovic said. “I doubt that. I mean, Carlos could be already the next guy. Even Jannik. If they take care of the body, if they do things in a proper way, focus on longevity, focus on the long-term, then they can do it. Carlos has done something no one has done in history for such a young age. So the odds are with him. He is going to complete his [career] Slam very soon”.