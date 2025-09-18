Roger Federer reveals the exact moment Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner started a new tennis era

After the retirements of Roger Federer and then Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic remains the only active member of the “Big Three” on the tour. With the departure of the first two, the era-defining rivalry that dominated men’s tennis for years came to an end. However, Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner have emerged to fill the void left by these legends.

Many fans wondered what men’s tennis would look like after the Big Three era, which saw Federer, Nadal, and Djokovic collectively win 66 Grand Slam titles. For Federer, the defining moment came during the epic Roland Garros final between Alcaraz and Sinner, which he says marked the beginning of a new era in the sport.

“I think the French Open, for me, was the match the game needed to move on from the post-Roger, Rafa and Serena time. To truly embrace this rivalry and this incredible shotmaking that Carlos and Jannik have right now,” Federer told CNBC ahead of the Laver Cup.

That final will be remembered as one of the most iconic in Roland Garros history, lasting a record 5 hours and 29 minutes. It’s also notable for the missed opportunity by Sinner.

Carlos Alcaraz won the longest Roland Garros final ever against Jannik Sinner. (Julian Finney/Getty Images)

The Italian was just one point away from claiming his first French Open title, leading 40-0 with three championship points and a 2-1 set advantage. But Sinner saw the match slip away as Alcaraz mounted a comeback to capture his fifth Grand Slam title.

Career highlights of tennis’ rising stars

Alcaraz, just 22, has already won six Grand Slam titles — two each at Roland Garros, Wimbledon, and the US Open. He became the youngest world No. 1 in ATP history, the youngest player to win an ATP 500 event, and the youngest to reach an Olympic final, earning silver in Paris.

Sinner, meanwhile, has captured four Grand Slam titles: two Australian Opens, one U.S. Open, and one Wimbledon. He reached world No. 1 on June 10, 2024, and held the top spot for 65 consecutive weeks.

To underline that a new era is underway, Alcaraz and Sinner have shared the last eight Grand Slam trophies. Sinner claimed the Australian Open in 2024 and 2025, the 2024 US Open, and the 2025 Wimbledon. Meanwhile, Alcaraz won Roland Garros in 2024 and 2025, Wimbledon in 2024, and most recently US Open, defeating Sinner in the final.

