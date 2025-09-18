Roger Federer reveals intriguing proposal for a comeback to compete against Rafael Nadal

Are you an ardent fan of Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer? If so, an opportunity to watch these tennis icons in action might be on the horizon. Ahead of the upcoming Laver Cup this weekend, Federer shared a hopeful message regarding a potential comeback for both stars during an interview with CNBC.

When asked about the prospect of participating in a senior tournament, Federer’s response delighted his fan base as he hinted at a fascinating proposal for Nadal. “Playing in a senior tournament with Rafael Nadal? Why not? I love Rafa. Just recently, I played four hours of tennis in San Francisco and another hour and a half in LA. I’m committed to staying active and in shape, and I know Rafa is doing the same,” Federer revealed.

Federer continued, “It’s daunting to refer to it as seniors tennis, but perhaps we could create a tour, something like the Fedal Tour. That would be incredible.” This statement may mark the beginning of something fans worldwide have been eagerly anticipating: a chance to witness two of the greatest tennis players display their skills once more on a global stage.

With this proposition to Nadal, along with the potential involvement of other stars like Andy Roddick or Andy Murray, the creation of a “Fedal Tour” would undoubtedly ignite excitement among fans. Seeing one of the sport’s greatest rivalries rekindled, whether as rivals or teammates, is an exhilarating possibility. The fact that Federer has already coined a name for the tour shows he is seriously considering it.

Federer on the significance of the Laver Cup

Federer shared insights on the potential for a comeback alongside Nadal, emphasizing the importance of the Laver Cup for players aiming to represent their continent. He also highlighted how retired stars contribute to this spectacle.

“One of the reasons the Laver Cup was created was to spotlight players who have retired but still wish to be involved in competitive tennis. We had similar events in the past, but I believe there is a strong appetite to see former champions back in action,“ Federer stated.

With these comments, fans are hopeful about witnessing these iconic players on the court once more. This could also set a precedent for the future of other legends like Novak Djokovic, who continues to compete at a high level even as retirement rumors swirl around him.

