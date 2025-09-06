Aryna Sabalenka joins Serena Williams in an incredible milestone after win vs Anisimova in US Open final

Aryna Sabalenka proved why she is the World No. 1 in the WTA rankings by defending her US Open title against No. 8 Amanda Anisimova. The Belarusian won the final in straight sets, joining Serena Williams in an incredible milestone.

By capturing both the 2024 and 2025 editions, Sabalenka became the first woman to successfully defend her US Open title since Serena Williams in 2014. After losses in the Australian Open and Roland Garros finals, as well as a Wimbledon semifinal exit, the Belarusian secured her first Major of the season, bringing her career total to four Grand Slam titles.

Sabalenka entered the match against Anisimova with a 6-3 head-to-head disadvantage, including a semifinal loss to the American at Wimbledon. However, this final played out differently, as Sabalenka claimed the first set 6-4 by breaking her opponent’s serve in the opening game.

In the second set, Sabalenka served for the championship at 5-4, but Anisimova broke back to force a tiebreak, which Sabalenka ultimately won 7-3. With this victory, she has now won 19 consecutive tiebreaks, the most by any woman in the Open Era.

Anisimova reflects on loss to Sabalenka

The American had stunned fans by defeating Iga Swiatek in the semifinals, avenging her 6-0, 6-0 loss to the Polish star in the Wimbledon final. However, she couldn’t overcome a Sabalenka who has posted an incredible 39-2 record on hard courts since 2023.

“It’s been a great summer. Losing in two finals in a row is tough, but it’s also a valuable experience. I think I didn’t fight hard enough for my dreams today,” Anisimova said during her on-court interview. “I want to say congratulations to Aryna. You are incredible. I know I face you a lot, but I’m in awe of what you’ve accomplished. You keep achieving amazing things. Big congrats to you and your team—you guys are incredible”.

Sabalenka also offered heartfelt words to her opponent, assuring her that her first Grand Slam title will come. “Congrats, Amanda, on reaching back-to-back Slam finals. I know how much it hurts to lose in the final, but trust me—the moment you win your first one, it will be even sweeter. You play incredible tennis. Congratulations to you and your team on everything you’ve achieved since your comeback. You’re going to enjoy that victory even more after these tough losses,” Sabalenka said.