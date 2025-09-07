Trending topics:
Where to watch Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz live in the USA: 2025 US Open

Jannik Sinner faces Carlos Alcaraz in the 2025 US Open final. Here's everything you need to know to catch all the action, including when, where, and how to watch the live coverage.

By Leonardo Herrera

Jannik Sinner (R) of Italy and Carlos Alcaraz (L) of Spain
© Julian Finney/Getty ImagesJannik Sinner (R) of Italy and Carlos Alcaraz (L) of Spain

Jannik Sinner plays against Carlos Alcaraz in the 2025 US Open final. Here’s all the key information for fans in the United States looking to follow the match — from the broadcast schedule and location to how to tune in live on TV or stream it online.

[Watch Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz live in the USA on Fubo]

The stage is set for the men’s singles final at the US Open, and it’s no shock that the spotlight falls on Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz, the two favorites who have battled their way to this moment. Sinner arrives after grinding through a four-set win over Felix Auger-Aliassime.

On the other hand, Alcaraz survived a grueling three-set showdown against Novak Djokovic to punch his ticket. With both stars in peak form, this championship clash promises high-intensity rallies, fearless shot-making, and the kind of drama that defines New York tennis—making it a must-watch finale.

When will the Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz match be played?

Jannik Sinner takes on Carlos Alcaraz in the 2025 US Open final this Sunday, September 7. The action will start at 2:00 PM (ET).

Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz: Time by State in the USA

ET: 2:00 PM
CT: 1:00 PM
MT: 12:00 PM
PT: 11:00 AM

How to watch Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz in the USA

Don’t miss this electrifying 2025 US Open clash between Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz live on Fubo. Other options: ESPN, ESPN+, Tennis Channel.

