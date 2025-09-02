Where to watch Jiri Lehecka vs Carlos Alcaraz live in the USA: 2025 US Open

Jiri Lehecka will face off against Carlos Alcaraz in the 2025 US Open quarterfinals. Here’s all the key information for fans in the United States looking to follow the match — from the broadcast schedule and location to how to tune in live on TV or stream it online.

Carlos Alcaraz is back in the quarterfinals of a Grand Slam, reinforcing his status as one of the clear title favorites, but the road ahead only gets tougher with the biggest tests still to come. Standing in his way is Jiri Lehecka.

The Czech has now has a golden opportunity to break into the semifinals. Lehecka talent has shown he can rise to the moment, but taking down Alcaraz, one of the most dominant players on tour, will be his ultimate challenge.

When will the Jiri Lehecka vs Carlos Alcaraz match be played?

Jiri Lehecka plays against Carlos Alcaraz in the 2025 US Open quarterfinals this Tuesday, September 2. The action will start at 12:40 PM (ET).

Jiri Lehecka of Czechia – Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Jiri Lehecka vs Carlos Alcaraz: Time by State in the USA

ET: 12:40 PM

CT: 11:40 AM

MT: 10:40 AM

PT: 9:40 AM

How to watch Jiri Lehecka vs Carlos Alcaraz in the USA

Don’t miss this electrifying 2025 US Open clash between Jiri Lehecka and Carlos Alcaraz live on Fubo. Other options: ESPN, ESPN+.