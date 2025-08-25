Where to watch Reilly Opelka vs Carlos Alcaraz live in the USA: 2025 US Open

Reilly Opelka will square off against Carlos Alcaraz in the 2025 US Open first round. Here’s all the key information for fans in the United States looking to follow the match — from the broadcast schedule and location to how to tune in live on TV or stream it online.

Carlos Alcaraz, fresh off his Cincinnati Open 2025 final victory that ended with Jannik Sinner retiring while trailing 5-0 in the opening set, is set to debut as one of the U.S. Open title favorites and chase another trophy on a bigger stage.

Standing in his way is 27-year-old American Reilly Opelka, who embraces the underdog role but believes his powerful game and the backing of a home crowd can help him push the Spaniard and deliver a statement performance.

When will the Reilly Opelka vs Carlos Alcaraz match be played?

Reilly Opelka plays against Carlos Alcaraz in the 2025 US Open first round this Monday, August 25th. The action will start at 8:10 PM (ET).

Reilly Opelka of United States – Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Reilly Opelka vs Carlos Alcaraz: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:10 PM

CT: 7:10 PM

MT: 6:10 PM

PT: 5:10 PM

How to watch Reilly Opelka vs Carlos Alcaraz in the USA

Don’t miss this electrifying 2025 US Open clash between Reilly Opelka and Carlos Alcaraz live on Fubo. Other options: ESPN, ESPN+