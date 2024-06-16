Belgium and Slovakia will clash in their Matchday 1 fixture of the Euro 2024 group stage. Discover how you can watch the game, whether you prefer traditional TV broadcasts or live streaming services, available in the USA and your country. In the USA, you can watch the match on ViX Premium for just $4.99!
One of the main candidates to reach the final stages of the tournament begin their participation in Euro 2024. Belgium have an impressive team, featuring some of the players who secured third place at the 2018 World Cup in Russia, their best historical position in the tournament, along with other young talents.
Kevin De Bruyne and Romelu Lukaku are among the most experienced players, while Jeremy Doku represents the younger generation. Their rivals will be Slovakia, who know they are not favorites but will aim to surprise the Belgians, understanding that a good result against them could be crucial.
Belgium vs Slovakia: Kick-Off Time in your country
Argentina: 1:00 PM
Australia: 2:00 AM (June 18)
Bangladesh: 10:00 PM
Belgium: 6:00 PM
Canada: 12:00 PM
France: 6:00 PM
Germany: 6:00 PM
India: 9:30 AM
Indonesia: 12:00 AM (June 18)
Ireland: 5:00 PM
Italy: 6:00 PM
Malaysia: 12:00 AM (June 18)
Mexico: 10:00 AM
Netherlands: 6:00 PM
Nigeria: 5:00 PM
Portugal: 5:00 PM
Slovakia: 6:00 PM
South Africa: 6:00 PM
Spain: 6:00 PM
UAE: 8:00 PM
UK: 5:00 PM
USA: 12:00 PM (ET)
How to watch Belgium vs Slovakia in the USA
Belgium vs Slovakia: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country
Source: Livesoccertv.com
Argentina: Star+ Argentina, ESPN Argentina
Australia: Optus Sport
Bangladesh: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 3, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 3 HD, T Sports
Belgium: RTBF Auvio Direct, VRT 1, Sporza, La Une
Canada: TVA+, TSN4, TVA Sports, TSN1
France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free, beIN Sports 1
Germany: MagentaTV, ZDF
India: JioTV, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 3, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 3 HD
Indonesia: RCTI+, Vision+, RCTI, Sportstars 3, Sportstars 4, K-Vision
International: Facebook Live, Sport 24
Republic of Ireland: ITVX, RTE Player, ITV 1 UK, RTE 2, STV Scotland, TalkSport Radio UK, BBC Radio 5 Live
Italy: SKY Go Italia, RaiPlay, NOW TV, RAI 2, Sky Sport 251, Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport Calcio, Sky Sport 4K
Malaysia: Astro Go, sooka, SPOTV
Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD
Netherlands: NOS Live, NPO 1, VRT 1
Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1
Slovakia: Voyo, ČT Sport
South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football
Spain: RTVE.es, Movistar+, fuboTV Spain, TDP, TVE La 2
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 2 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN 4K Arabia
UK: ITVX, STV Player, ITV 1 UK, STV Scotland, TalkSport Radio UK, BBC Radio 5 Live
USA: Fubo, Sling, Fox Sports