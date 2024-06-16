Belgium will face Slovakia in the Matchday 1 fixture of the 2024 Euro group stage. Discover how to watch the game in the United States and other parts of the world here.

Belgium vs Slovakia: Where and how to watch live the UEFA Euro 2024 in your country

Belgium and Slovakia will clash in their Matchday 1 fixture of the Euro 2024 group stage. Discover how you can watch the game, whether you prefer traditional TV broadcasts or live streaming services, available in the USA and your country. In the USA, you can watch the match on ViX Premium for just $4.99!

[Watch Belgium vs Slovakia live in the USA on ViX]

One of the main candidates to reach the final stages of the tournament begin their participation in Euro 2024. Belgium have an impressive team, featuring some of the players who secured third place at the 2018 World Cup in Russia, their best historical position in the tournament, along with other young talents.

Kevin De Bruyne and Romelu Lukaku are among the most experienced players, while Jeremy Doku represents the younger generation. Their rivals will be Slovakia, who know they are not favorites but will aim to surprise the Belgians, understanding that a good result against them could be crucial.

Belgium vs Slovakia: Kick-Off Time in your country

Argentina: 1:00 PM

Australia: 2:00 AM (June 18)

Bangladesh: 10:00 PM

Belgium: 6:00 PM

Canada: 12:00 PM

France: 6:00 PM

Germany: 6:00 PM

India: 9:30 AM

Indonesia: 12:00 AM (June 18)

Ireland: 5:00 PM

Italy: 6:00 PM

Malaysia: 12:00 AM (June 18)

Mexico: 10:00 AM

Netherlands: 6:00 PM

Nigeria: 5:00 PM

Portugal: 5:00 PM

Slovakia: 6:00 PM

South Africa: 6:00 PM

Spain: 6:00 PM

UAE: 8:00 PM

UK: 5:00 PM

USA: 12:00 PM (ET)

How to watch Belgium vs Slovakia in the USA

Slovakia will look to surprise a renewed Belgium in their opening match of Euro 2024 Group E. You can watch this intriguing game in the USA on ViX Premium, with plans starting at just $4.99!

Milan Skriniar of Slovakia – IMAGE / Major

Euro 2024, running from June 14 to July 14, is one of this summer’s most important tournaments, showcasing Europe’s top teams and players. ViX Premium holds the exclusive rights to broadcast all 51 Euro 2024 games with Spanish commentary, including the matchup between Belgium and Slovakia.

Belgium vs Slovakia: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Star+ Argentina, ESPN Argentina

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 3, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 3 HD, T Sports

Belgium: RTBF Auvio Direct, VRT 1, Sporza, La Une

Canada: TVA+, TSN4, TVA Sports, TSN1

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free, beIN Sports 1

Germany: MagentaTV, ZDF

India: JioTV, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 3, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 3 HD

Indonesia: RCTI+, Vision+, RCTI, Sportstars 3, Sportstars 4, K-Vision

International: Facebook Live, Sport 24

Republic of Ireland: ITVX, RTE Player, ITV 1 UK, RTE 2, STV Scotland, TalkSport Radio UK, BBC Radio 5 Live

Italy: SKY Go Italia, RaiPlay, NOW TV, RAI 2, Sky Sport 251, Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport Calcio, Sky Sport 4K

Malaysia: Astro Go, sooka, SPOTV

Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD

Netherlands: NOS Live, NPO 1, VRT 1

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1

Slovakia: Voyo, ČT Sport

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football

Spain: RTVE.es, Movistar+, fuboTV Spain, TDP, TVE La 2

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 2 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN 4K Arabia

UK: ITVX, STV Player, ITV 1 UK, STV Scotland, TalkSport Radio UK, BBC Radio 5 Live

USA: Fubo, Sling, Fox Sports