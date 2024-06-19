Slovenia face off against Serbia in the Matchday 2 fixture of the 2024 Euro group stage. Discover how to watch the game in the United States and other parts of the world here.

Slovenia vs Serbia: Where and how to watch live the UEFA Euro 2024 in your country

Slovenia will take on Serbia in the Matchday 2 fixture of the 2024 Euro group stage. Discover how you can watch the game, whether through traditional TV broadcasts or live streaming services in the USA and other countries. In the USA, you can catch the match on ViX Premium for only $4.99!

It is a duel between two teams in need of points. On one hand, there are Slovenia, who secured a creditable draw against Denmark. Although this initially seemed to be a good result, the Slovenians were the superior team and could have won the game, gaining three very important points. To advance to the next round, this is a game they must win without a doubt.

The same applies to Serbia, who debuted with a 1-0 defeat against England. For the Serbians, the situation is similar: they need a win to have a chance of qualifying in the last Matchday against Denmark.

Slovenia vs Serbia: Kick-Off Time in your country

Argentina: 10:00 AM

Australia: 11:00 PM

Bangladesh: 7:00 PM

Canada: 9:00 AM

France: 3:00 PM

Germany: 3:00 PM

India: 6:30 AM

Indonesia: 9:00 PM

Ireland: 2:00 PM

Italy: 3:00 PM

Malaysia: 9:00 PM

Mexico: 7:00 AM

Netherlands: 3:00 PM

Nigeria: 2:00 PM

Portugal: 2:00 PM

Serbia: 3:00 PM

Slovenia: 3:00 PM

South Africa: 3:00 PM

Spain: 3:00 PM

UAE: 5:00 PM

UK: 2:00 PM

USA: 9:00 AM (ET)

How to watch Slovenia vs Serbia in the USA

Slovenia and Serbia will face off on Matchday 2 of the group stage in a crucial duel with qualification on the line. In the USA, you can watch this exciting match on ViX Premium, with plans starting at just $4.99!

Running from June 14 to July 14, Euro 2024 is one of the summer’s premier tournaments, showcasing Europe’s top teams and players. ViX Premium holds exclusive rights to broadcast all 51 Euro 2024 games with Spanish commentary, including the Slovenia vs. Serbia showdown.

Slovenia vs Serbia: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Star+ Argentina, ESPN Argentina

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 3, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 3 HD, T Sports

Canada: TVA+, TSN4, TVA Sports, TSN1

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free, beIN Sports 1

Germany: MagentaTV, Servus TV

India: JioTV, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 3, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 3 HD

Indonesia: RCTI+, Vision+, RCTI Sportstars 3, Sportstars 4, K-Vision

International: Sport 24

Republic of Ireland: ITVX, RTE Player, ITV 1 UK, RTE 2, STV Scotland, BBC Radio 5 Live

Italy: SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport 251, Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport Calcio, Sky Sport 4K

Malaysia: Astro Go, sooka, SPOTV

Mexico: TUDN Live, Blue To Go Video Everywhere, ViX, Izzi GO, Sky HD, Channel 5 Televisa

Netherlands: NOS Live, NPO 1, VRT 1

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1

Serbia: RTS 1, HRT 2, Arena 1 Premium

Slovenia: TV Slovenija 2, HRT 2

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football

Spain: RTVE.es, Movistar+, fuboTV Spain, TDP, TVE La 2

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN 4K Arabia

UK: ITVX, STV Player, ITV 1 UK, STV Scotland, BBC Radio 5 Live

USA: ViX, Fubo, Sling Fox Sports