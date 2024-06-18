Denmark face off against England in what will the Matchday 2 of the Euro 2024 group stage. Here, you can check out the possible lineups for this interesting game.

Denmark will compete against England in Matchday 2 of the Euro 2024 group stage. Here, we present the probable lineups for both teams, detailing the formations and players likely to take the field in this intriguing encounter.

[Watch Denmark vs England live for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

It is a key duel in Group C. On one side, there are the main favorites to finish as leaders, England, who began their tournament with a hard-fought 1-0 victory against Serbia, placing them momentarily in first place.

A new victory would secure their passage to the next round, and the English will be determined to achieve it. Their rivals will be Denmark, who had a challenging debut against Slovenia. The match ended in a 1-1 draw, although Denmark could have easily lost due to Slovenia’s final push. The Danes know that a good result against England is vital, and they will be striving for it.

Denmark probable lineup

Denmark are going for a positive result, be it a victory or even a draw against the most difficult rivals in the group.

Denmark possible lineup: Schmeichel; Andersen, Christensen, Vestergaard; Bah, Hjulmand, Hojbjerg, Kristiansen; Eriksen; Wind, Hojlund.

England probable lineup

England will look for a victory that will allow them to secure their ticket to the next round of Euro 2024.

England possible lineup: Pickford; Walker, Stones, Guehi, Trippier; Alexander-Arnold, Rice; Saka, Bellingham, Foden; Kane.