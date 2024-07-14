Only a few minutes after coming on for Mainoo, Cole Palmer made things level for England against Spain at the UEFA Euro 2024 final. Watch the goal here!

Cole Palmer came up with a heroic entry for England again. With the Three Lions trailing 1-0 to Spain at the UEFA Euro 2024 final, the Chelsea sensation fired home a beautiful shot to make things level in Berlin.

Gareth Southgate decided to send Palmer in 70 minutes into the game, and it didn’t take long for the substitution to pay off. Only three minutes after taking the field, the 22-year-old scored the equalizer for England.

Bukayo Saka made a great job on the right, with Jude Bellingham touching the ball just in time to set up Palmer, who found the back of the net with a perfect finish that Spain goalkeeper Unai Simon couldn’t stop.

The English fans, who were left in shock by Nico Williams’ opening goal for Spain only a few minutes earlier, went wild at the Olympiastadion, where they’re occupying most of the seats.

US viewers:

UK viewers:

Palmer with another heroic moment for England at Euro 2024

Only a few days ago, Palmer had already made a crucial appearance for England at the European Championship. When it looked like the extra time against the Netherlands were inevitable, the Manchester City product came up with an assist for Ollie Watkins to send England into the Euro 2024 final.

“I swear on my kids’ life, I told Cole Palmer earlier today, we’d be coming on and he’d set me up and I’d score. And it happened,” Watkins told the media after scoring the game-winning goal for England in the semifinals.