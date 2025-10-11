A’ja Wilson turns heads after being compared to Michael Jordan following the Aces’ WNBA title win

The WNBA season has officially come to a close, with the Las Vegas Aces delivering a dominant performance in the Finals, sweeping the Phoenix Mercury in convincing fashion. Becky Hammon’s squad was led by none other than A’ja Wilson, whose standout play has many placing her in the same conversation as the legendary Michael Jordan.

With her performance last night, Wilson became just the fourth player in basketball history to be named MVP four times before the age of 30 — a feat previously accomplished only by legends like LeBron James, Wilt Chamberlain, and Michael Jordan himself.

During the post-championship press conference, Wilson addressed the comparisons head-on, giving credit to her teammates for helping her reach this level of success.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“When you’re compared to legends, that means you’re doing something right, and I’m so grateful but I would never be who I am without my teammates,” she said.

Tweet placeholder

Advertisement

Defining an era in the WNBA

The WNBA is officially in the era of A’ja Wilson. Just 24 hours after she led the Las Vegas Aces to their third WNBA Championship in four seasons—completing a dominant four-game sweep of the Phoenix Mercury—the narrative is clear: Wilson is not just the league’s best player, she is its defining dynasty builder.

Advertisement

see also A’ja Wilson’s contract and salary: How much does the Las Vegas Aces star earn?

The Finals MVP, who has collected an unprecedented four regular-season MVP awards and three Defensive Player of the Year honors, closed out the series with a commanding 31 points and nine rebounds, showcasing the relentless, two-way dominance that has become her trademark.

Advertisement

Under Wilson’s leadership, the Aces have established a level of sustained excellence unseen in a quarter-century, forcing a national conversation about where she ranks among the all-time greats. At just 29, the Aces’ superstar has not only delivered multiple titles to Las Vegas but has also fundamentally reshaped what it means to be a dominant force in women’s professional basketball.

The legacy of Airness

Michael Jordan’s impact on basketball remains the definitive benchmark for greatness. “His Airness” didn’t just win six NBA championships with the Chicago Bulls; he transformed the sport into a global cultural phenomenon.

Advertisement

Advertisement

From his relentless competitive drive to the worldwide influence of the Air Jordan brand, MJ’s legacy defines not only the pursuit of excellence but also what it means to be a global sports icon, forever etching his status as the GOAT.