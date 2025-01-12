WNBA News: Las Vegas Aces core guard Kelsey Plum amid transfer rumors

While all the eyes are on Unrivaled, the WNBA free agency period is almost here. Satou Sabally announced her decision to leave the Dallas Wings, but another big star that could make a splash is Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum, as she is reportedly considering leaving the franchise.

According to Alexa Philippou of ESPN, as Plum didn’t sign her contract extension ahead of free agency this year, she could leave the team. It would be a hard loss, after the team already lost part of their coaching staff, Becky Hammon’s assistants in Natalie Nakase (to Golden State) and Tyler Marsh (to Chicago).

The Aces, as announced by the WNBA, have already extended a Core qualifying offer to Plum. This means she will be offered a one-year supermax contract worth $249,244. The core designation also prevents her from signing with other WNBA teams.

However, if Plum wants to leave Las Vegas, being cored guarantees that the Aces will receive compensation in return.That’s why this news has fueled the rumors of a potential exit. The question would be which team will become her destination, and in that regard, Chicago Sky has emerged as one of the top contenders.

Annie Costabile of the Chicago Sun-Times writes that Marsh, now Sky head coach, could convince her to join him. “With Tyler Marsh in town, the Sky have a shot of earning Plum’s consideration and the Aces attention because of the assets they can offer in a trade,” she writes.

The Golden State Valkyries could also be an option

Meanwhile, the Golden State Valkyries , according to Noa Dalzell for SB Breakaway, could also be interested in Plum as their “team’s primary scoring option, whereas, on the Aces, three-time MVP A’ja Wilson is the team’s primary offensive option.”

Kelsey Plum won’t be playing in Unrivaled

Unlike Sabally, who announced her decision to leave Texas during the media availability day in Unrivaled, Plum chose to sit out the inaugural season of the 3v3 league and prioritize rest. “I’ve decided to not take part in the inaugural season of Unrivaled in order to take some more time for myself this offseason,” she wrote on Instagram.