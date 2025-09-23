Trending topics:
Caitlin Clark shows her value to the Indiana Fever despite injury absence in the WNBA Playoffs

The Indiana Fever have been one of the pleasant surprises of this year’s WNBA Playoffs, despite the absence of their superstar Caitlin Clark.

By Matías Persuh

Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever.
Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever.

As the WNBA season slowly approaches its most decisive stretch, one of the biggest surprises has been the Indiana Fever. Under head coach Stephanie White, the team has reached the final four despite missing Caitlin Clark for much of the campaign — and now, it is dreaming of bringing another championship back to the franchise.

The extended absence of the former Iowa Hawkeyes star opened the door for other players to step up and take on leadership roles — a responsibility that Kelsey Mitchell, for example, has fully embraced.

Despite stepping up, Mitchell acknowledges the value Clark brings to the team, describing her not only as an exceptional talent but also highlighting the camaraderie she provides, even in her absence during these crucial moments.

“I love the teammate and person in her,” she said. “As a friend & player you grow to appreciate her.”

For glory against the Aces

The Indiana Fever, fresh off a stunning upset victory in Game 1, are looking to seize a commanding 2-0 series lead against the Las Vegas Aces. Having stolen home-court advantage, the Fever now have the opportunity to put the opponent team on the brink of elimination and move one step closer to a spot in the WNBA Finals.

The team’s core, led by Kelsey Mitchell, Aliyah Boston and Lexie Hull, delivered a gritty performance in the series opener, and it will need another strong showing on the road to silence the powerful Aces and make a statement in the postseason.

Will Caitlin Clark play in these semifinals?

It’s official. The Indiana Fever’s postseason run will not include star Caitlin Clark. The team has confirmed that Clark’s ongoing groin injury is season-ending, and she will not be returning to the court.

matías persuh
Matías Persuh
