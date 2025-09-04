Fever announce signing after losing another player apart from Caitlin Clark and Sophie Cunningham to injury

With the Indiana Fever trying to stay afloat amid an injury crisis. With stars like Caitlin Clark and Sophie Cunningham still sidelined, now the team has revealed another player will miss the remainder of the season.

Forward Chloe Bibby suffered a left knee injury and won’t return in 2025. Bibby first signed with the fever on a seven-day contract. However, after impressing, she was kept on the roster. Now, a knee injury will put her future in absolute jeopardy.

The Fever have dealt with plenty of injuries this season but the’ve managed to keep over .500 and still fighting for a spot in the WNBA Playoffs. The team is already missing arguably their two best players in Caitlin Clark and Sophie Cunningham.

Fever signed a replacement for Bibby

As the Bibby news hit, Indiana needed to move quickly. Hence, they signed guard Bree Hall to a Rest-of-Season hardship contract. While playing at another position, Hall is at least a known face. She was, indeed, drafted by Indiana 20th overall in the 2025 WNBA draft. Hall spent the preseason with the team.

Hall is a two-time NCAA Champion with the University of South Carolina. She will provide much-needed depth for a team who is short on players right now. Per the team’s website, Hall will wear jersey number 3.

Caitlin Clark is still the player the Fever need the most

Out since July 15th, the Fever have gone 12-13 since then. Clark is the main difference maker on this team. She can single-handedly take this team to new heights.

However, it’s not out of the question that she will be rusty when she comes back. The team needs her A-game but it might take some time for her to get back to her top form. For now, the Fever need to stay afloat and in the playoffs run.