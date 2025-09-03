With Caitlin Clark and Sophie Cunningham still out, Fever HC Stephanie White confirms surprising injury

Despite an impressive campaign so far this WNBA season, the Indiana Fever have faced a recurring issue: injuries. In addition to the well-known setbacks of Caitlin Clark and Sophie Cunningham, head coach Stephanie White confirmed yet another member of the franchise has suffered a significant blow.

In this case, it’s not specifically a player from the team, but rather Keith Porter, the current Fever player development coach, who suffered a torn Achilles and will need surgery.

The news was confirmed by head coach Stephanie White, who, according to reporter Scott Agness via his official X account (formerly Twitter), revealed what had happened during the team’s visit to Phoenix.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Stephanie White confirms Fever player development coach Keith Porter suffered a torn Achilles and will need surgery. Another blow for the team. Plus, three players already suffered season-ending injuries. Awful luck in Phoenix too.”

Tweet placeholder

Advertisement

A tough trip to Phoenix

The Indiana Fever’s playoff push hit a roadblock last night in a tough 85-79 loss to the Phoenix Mercury. Despite a stellar 29-point performance from All-Star guard Kelsey Mitchell, the Fever were unable to overcome a significant halftime deficit.

Advertisement

see also Sophie Cunningham’s contract: Her salary and remaining time on Indiana Fever

The Mercury’s defense and a balanced scoring attack proved too much for Indiana, who is now clinging to the final playoff spot as the regular season winds down.

Advertisement

A handful of battles ahead

The Indiana Fever are facing a high-stakes finale to their regular season, with their playoff hopes hanging in the balance. Following a tough loss to the Mercury, the Fever now have three crucial games ahead to secure their spot in the postseason.

They’ll need to deliver a strong performance against the Chicago Sky and Washington Mystics, two teams at the bottom of the standings, before a difficult closing matchup against a formidable Minnesota Lynx squad that has already clinched the No. 1 seed. The pressure is on for the Fever to deliver if they want to extend their season.

Advertisement