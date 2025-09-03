Trending topics:
With Caitlin Clark and Sophie Cunningham still out, Fever HC Stephanie White confirms surprising injury

The Indiana Fever, led by head coach Stephanie White, have added another injury to their growing list, having already been without both Caitlin Clark and Sophie Cunningham in recent weeks.

By Matías Persuh

Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever walks on the court.
Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever walks on the court.

Despite an impressive campaign so far this WNBA season, the Indiana Fever have faced a recurring issue: injuries. In addition to the well-known setbacks of Caitlin Clark and Sophie Cunningham, head coach Stephanie White confirmed yet another member of the franchise has suffered a significant blow.

In this case, it’s not specifically a player from the team, but rather Keith Porter, the current Fever player development coach, who suffered a torn Achilles and will need surgery.

The news was confirmed by head coach Stephanie White, who, according to reporter Scott Agness via his official X account (formerly Twitter), revealed what had happened during the team’s visit to Phoenix.

"Stephanie White confirms Fever player development coach Keith Porter suffered a torn Achilles and will need surgery. Another blow for the team. Plus, three players already suffered season-ending injuries. Awful luck in Phoenix too."

Tweet placeholder
A tough trip to Phoenix

The Indiana Fever’s playoff push hit a roadblock last night in a tough 85-79 loss to the Phoenix Mercury. Despite a stellar 29-point performance from All-Star guard Kelsey Mitchell, the Fever were unable to overcome a significant halftime deficit.

see also

Sophie Cunningham's contract: Her salary and remaining time on Indiana Fever

see also

Sophie Cunningham’s contract: Her salary and remaining time on Indiana Fever

The Mercury’s defense and a balanced scoring attack proved too much for Indiana, who is now clinging to the final playoff spot as the regular season winds down.

A handful of battles ahead

The Indiana Fever are facing a high-stakes finale to their regular season, with their playoff hopes hanging in the balance. Following a tough loss to the Mercury, the Fever now have three crucial games ahead to secure their spot in the postseason.

They’ll need to deliver a strong performance against the Chicago Sky and Washington Mystics, two teams at the bottom of the standings, before a difficult closing matchup against a formidable Minnesota Lynx squad that has already clinched the No. 1 seed. The pressure is on for the Fever to deliver if they want to extend their season.

