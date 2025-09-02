Stephanie White reveals if Fever can expect Caitlin Clark to return before WNBA playoffs

With the end of the WNBA regular season fast approaching, the long-awaited playoffs are just around the corner. Stephanie White’s Indiana Fever have emerged as one of the more intriguing storylines of this stretch — managing to stay competitive despite the notable and extended absence of Caitlin Clark, which only makes their performance all the more commendable.

With the potential return of one of the league’s brightest stars still up in the air, Fever head coach spoke to the media, shedding some light on the rumors surrounding Clark’s possible comeback ahead of the postseason.

“That’s the hope … I think that the long term viewpoint of her health and wellness is the most important thing,” she said via Chloe Peterson.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It’s worth noting that the reigning Rookie of the Year has now missed 19 consecutive games due to a significant groin injury in her right leg. The big question remains: could she return in time to help her teammates during the final games of the regular season?

Tweet placeholder

Advertisement

A lingering injury

The Indiana Fever’s playoff push has been significantly impacted by the prolonged absence of star guard Caitlin Clark. The sophomore sensation has been sidelined with a right groin injury since July 15, when she sustained the ailment in the closing minutes of a game against the Connecticut Sun.

Advertisement

see also Fever make final decision on veteran with Caitlin Clark and Sophie Cunningham injured as playoffs loom

The injury has caused her to miss her 19th consecutive game, a difficult blow for a team fighting to secure a postseason berth. While there is cautious hope for a return before the end of the regular season, there is no official timetable for her comeback.

Advertisement

A spot in the Playoffs

While their spot in the postseason isn’t officially locked in yet, it would take a major collapse to keep the Fever from securing a playoff berth. Here are the final games they’ll need to navigate as they look to make a deep run in the Eastern Conference:

vs Phoenix Mercury, September 2

vs Chicago Sky, September 5

vs Washington Mystics, September 7

vs Minnesota Lynx, September 9

Advertisement