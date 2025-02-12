Lynx star Napheesa Collier praises Caitlin Clark’s rookie class: ‘The talent level is unreal’

Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese, Kate Martin, Cameron Brink and other young players made their WNBA debuts last year, helping to bring the league to a whole new level of popularity and change. Minnesota Lynx star Napheesa Collier, who is also the co-founder of Unrivaled, spoke highly of the youngsters and their impact on the sport.

During a conversation with former soccer star Kelley O’Hara and reporter Greydy Diaz on the podcast “’Sports Are Fun!’Collier was asked about how the new class of rookie players shaped the past season.

“The exposure and viewership they’ve brought to the game have been incredible. But beyond that, the talent level is unreal. People talk a lot about how they’re growing the audience, but their skill level is just as impressive,” she responded.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“It feels like they’re redefining what’s possible in the women’s game. What’s really exciting is that we can actually see this change happening in real time. Change usually happens so slowly that it’s hard to notice while it’s unfolding, but right now, it’s undeniable. I feel so lucky to be part of it,” Collier said.

Caitlin Clark and Kate Martin (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Advertisement

The Lynx star also recently spoke on Caitlin Clark and her potential involvement in Unrivaled, saying that the Indiana Fever star has the door open when she wants to join the new 3v3 league. Reese, Martin, Brink and Aaliyah Edwards are some of the players part of the 2024 rookie class that joined the project for its first season.

Advertisement

see also Caitlin Clark discusses how DeWanna Bonner and new veterans will help the Fever this season

Collier opened up about CBA negotiations

Part of the reason that Collier co-founded Unrivaled alongside New York Liberty veteran Breanna Stewart was to help players have another opportunity to earn a substantial salary without having to go overseas during the offseason. However, WNBA players have an opportunity to improve their salaries and working conditions.

Advertisement

“We have a lot more leverage now, where we can truly change the game and redefine what it means to pay women’s basketball players and female athletes. The sport is exploding right now, and we need to take advantage of that momentum,” she told O’Hara.

“We’re hoping salaries will skyrocket, and the standard for how women’s basketball players are treated will improve—no more practicing in rec centers with the general public. We’re really pushing for those changes in the next CBA,” she added.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The WNBA and its players’ union are gearing up for critical collective bargaining agreement (CBA) negotiations, with the current agreement set to expire on October 31, 2025. Players are advocating for improved salaries, enhanced working conditions, and a more equitable share of the league’s growing revenue. Both parties aim to reach a new agreement before the deadline to prevent any potential disruptions to the league’s operations.