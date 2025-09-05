Is Caitlin Clark playing for Indiana Fever vs Angel Reese’s Chicago Sky today, September 5?

The Indiana Fever face Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky today as they look to improve their position as the eighth seed with a 21-20 record. However, they will have to do so without their star player, Caitlin Clark, one of the premier talents in the WNBA.

Clark delivered devastating news to Fever fans earlier this week, confirming she will miss the remainder of the 2025 season. After missing her 19th consecutive game for Indiana, the reigning Rookie of the Year announced she will not return to play this year.

“I had hoped to share a better update, but I will not be returning to play this season,” Clark wrote on X. “I spent hours in the gym every day with the singular goal of getting back out there. ‘Disappointed’ isn’t a big enough word to describe how I am feeling. I want to thank everyone who had my back through all the uncertainty”.

“This has been incredibly frustrating, but even in the bad, there is good. The way the fans continued to show up for me, and for the Fever, brought me so much joy and important perspective. I am so proud of how this team has only gotten stronger through adversity this year. Now it’s time to close out the season and claim our spot in the playoffs,” she concluded.

Caitlin Clark during the last Indiana Fever’s game. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Clark has been sidelined since July 13 with groin and quad injuries. Although she had recently progressed to non-contact and 5-on-0 drills during practice, the Fever opted to shut her down rather than rush her return, prioritizing her recovery.

Fellow stars react to Clark’s season-ending news

Following the devastating announcement, numerous athletes and teammates shared messages of support for the Fever star. Lakers superstar LeBron James was among the first to respond on Clark’s Instagram post: “Minor setback for a MAJOR COMEBACK!! Rest up, get healthy and be YOU!”

Within the Fever, Sophie Cunningham, who is also out for the season with a torn MCL, simply commented: “Love you”. Teammate Lexie Hull added words of encouragement, writing: “2026 going to be the best season yet”.