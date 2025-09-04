Caitlin Clark injury update: Fever star provides terrible news for Indiana

The Indiana Fever are battling for their lives in the 2025 WNBA season, but Caitlin Clark‘s latest injury update only dug a deeper hole for the organization in Indianapolis.

Clark didn’t mince words to address her health as she’s been battling with a groin injury throughout most of the season. After missing her 19th straight game in the WNBA, the league’s sensation delivered a very honest confession.

“I had hoped to share a better update, but I will not be returning to play this season,” Clark admitted through a post on her X account. “I spent hours in the gym every day with the singular goal of getting back out there, disappointed isn’t a big enough word to describe how I am feeling. I want to thank everyone who had my back through all the uncertainty.

“This has been incredibly frustrating, but even in the bad, there is good. The way the fans continued to show up for me, and for the Fever, brought me so much joy and important perspective. I am so proud of how this team has only gotten stronger through adversity this year. Now it’s time to close out the season and claim our spot in the Playoffs“.

Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever walks on the court.

Amber Cox speaks on Clark’s injury

After weeks of uncertainty and suspense, Indiana discovered its worst fear turned into reality and wasn’t simply a fever dream. Clark will be sidelined for the remainder of the WNBA season, and won’t be available for the Fever if they clinch a berth in the postseason. Indiana Fever Chief Operating Officer (COO) and GM Amber Cox issued a sincere message after Clark announced the deflating news.

“While we will continue working with Caitlin and provide her with every resource we have available, there is not enough time left in our season for her to safely return, and her long-term health and well-being remains our top priority. We are looking forward to having her back at full strength to start the 2026 season,” Cox stated.

Sealing the deal

While injuries have been a recurring theme all season long for the Fever, they continue to face adversity and come out on top. As it stands, Indiana holds the last playoff ticket, sitting in eighth place in the WNBA. The Fever have three games remaining in the regular season. Though the news on Clark is deflating, they must focus on what’s next and take care of business.

September 5 vs Chicago Sky

September 7 at Washington Mystics

September 9 vs Minnesota Lynx

