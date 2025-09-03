Lexie Hull, Kelsey Mitchell echo Stephanie White’s words ahead of Fever’s home game vs Angel Reese, Sky

With just a few days remaining in the WNBA regular season, Stephanie White’s Indiana Fever risk seeing their hopes of climbing the standings fade after a string of recent losses. With a crucial matchup against Angel Reese’s Chicago Sky on the horizon, both Lexie Hull and Kelsey Mitchell know they can’t afford to waste any of the three remaining opportunities.

The recent trip to Phoenix marked a second consecutive loss for a team that has seen a dip in performance following the injuries to Caitlin Clark and Sophie Cunningham.

After the game — which saw the Mercury come out on top with a narrow 85–79 win — head coach White spoke to the media and addressed her team’s outlook, emphasizing that they can’t afford to keep letting opportunities slip away.

“We still control what we can control,” she said. “We still control our destiny, and we still have to make sure that we are playing the game that’s in front of us. … We got to be solely focused on our next opponent. Get some rest tomorrow, come back and get some work in on Thursday, and get ready for Chicago.”

Head coach Stephanie White of the Indiana Fever.

Her team’s mentality

Echoing Stephanie White’s words, both Lexie Hull and Kelsey Mitchell understand that the focus must remain on the next game — and not beyond it. “Focus on the one on Friday,” Hull said.

“All we can do is control what we can control, and that’s Friday,” added Mitchell. “Lord willing, we prepare the right way, we show up as a group leading up to Friday. … I believe in our group. I believe in every person in our locker room. I believe in our coaching staff.

“I believe that Friday is the most important for us. So that’s all we can focus on right now.”

A tough matchup against the Sky

The Indiana Fever are entering a crucial stretch with their playoff hopes on the line, and their next test is a significant one: a rivalry game against Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky.

While the Fever have had success against the Sky this season, they can’t afford to overlook a Chicago squad that is hungry to play spoiler. Reese, known for her relentless energy and physicality, will be a handful for the Indiana frontcourt as the Fever look to secure a much-needed victory and a firmer grip on a postseason berth.

