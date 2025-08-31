Is Caitlin Clark playing for Indiana Fever vs Golden State Valkyries today, August 31?

The WNBA regular season is entering its final stretch, and teams are battling game by game to secure a spot in the playoffs. Caitlin Clark‘s Indiana Fever have emerged as one of the Eastern Conference’s surprise contenders, and against the Golden State Valkyries, they’ll be looking to keep racking up wins to climb as high as possible in the standings.

The top star of Stephanie White’s team has been sidelined for a while now due to a groin injury in her right leg, which has kept her supporting her teammates from the sidelines for some time.

According to the latest report shared by journalist Chloe Peterson on her official X account (formerly Twitter), Clark has once again been ruled out and will not see any minutes on the court against the Valkyries.

“Game status report for Fever’s game tomorrow against the Valkyries now includes Chloe Bibby again. After missing three games then being available (but not playing) against Los Angeles, she’s questionable with the same left knee injury. Caitlin Clark remains out.”

When will Caitlin Clark return to the court?

After weeks of speculation, Indiana Fever fans have a glimmer of hope that superstar Caitlin Clark could soon make her long-awaited return to the court. The reigning Rookie of the Year has been sidelined since July 15, when she suffered a right groin injury during the final minutes of a victory over the Connecticut Sun.

While the team has not set a firm timeline, multiple reports suggest a return could be on the horizon in early September, just in time for the Fever’s final stretch of the regular season as they fight for a playoff spot.

Clark has been participating in non-contact drills and walkthroughs, and her coach, Stephanie White, has stated that Clark’s full return will hinge on her ability to endure multiple full-contact practices without setbacks.

The final challenges for the Fever

As the Fever await Caitlin Clark’s much-anticipated return to the court, these are the final five games they’ll face in the WNBA regular season:

