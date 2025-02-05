Los Angeles Sparks star Cameron Brink supports Caitlin Clark’s NBA All-Star contest snub

Los Angeles Sparks star Cameron Brink shared her thoughts on Caitlin Clark’s decision to not participate in the upcoming NBA All-Star weekend. While the Indiana Fever guard was rumored to join Sabrina Ionescu and Stephen Curry for a three-point contest, she reportedly turned down the opportunity. For Brink, that was the right move.

“Good for her,” Brink said on the latest episode of her podcast, Straight to Cam. “She doesn’t need to do it, and it’s like, why can’t an NBA player come to WNBA All-Star and do it?”

When her co-host, Sydel Curry-Lee, said she wouldn’t have minded if Clark had appeared in the All-Star game this year, Brink responded: “She needs a break. I’m texting her like, ‘You need a vacation for three months.’”

Caitlin Clark of Indiana Fever (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

“She’s always in the gym, working her butt off, but she doesn’t need the stress of that again, because it’s going to be a whole debacle,” Brink explained, referring to the discourse surrounding Clark. “She’s focusing on gearing up for the season. This does not benefit her. She doesn’t need more publicity.”

Clark wants to participate in the WNBA All-Star

Last year, a landmark NBA vs. WNBA three-point challenge saw New York Liberty’s Ionescu face off against Golden State Warriors’ Curry. Ionescu came close, but Curry ultimately won the contest. After its success, the NBA reportedly wanted to replicate it, this time featuring Clark and Mavericks star Klay Thompson.

However, Clark’s representatives confirmed in late January that the Fever guard declined the invitation. “Caitlin will not be at the NBA All-Star. She wants her first 3-point contest to be at WNBA All-Star in Indianapolis,” her reps at Excel Sports Management said.

Clark gets more attention than Pacers’ star Tyrese Haliburton, says Brink

Brink, who was part of the USA’s 3×3 basketball team at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, also revealed that, according to her, Clark is even more famous than Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton.

“This is really funny. I was at the Paris Games, and we went out with the Pacers after one of their games. We were having this debate like, ‘Who’s hotter right now, Caitlin or some other NBA players?’” she explained.

Tyrese Haliburton and Caitlin Clark are good friends (Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

“And then, I remember Tyrese Haliburton jumped out and he was like, ‘When I’m with Caitlin, people give me their phone to take a picture with her.’ They’re like, ‘Tyrese, who?’” she laughed. “She can’t go anywhere!”

Caitlin Clark’s rising popularity has brought increased attention to the WNBA, helping elevate the league’s visibility. The Rookie of the Year is now focused on her sophomore season with the Fever, who are rebuilding their roster to make a championship run.