New York Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu joins Unrivaled, completes the roster

Unrivaled announced Monday that New York Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu has secured the league’s final wild-card spot and will join Phantom Basketball Club. Her inclusion completes the league’s roster pool.

The announcement comes as a surprise following a report by ESPN’s Alexa Philippou in December that Ionescu underwent surgery to repair a torn UCL in her right thumb, an injury sustained during the 2024 WNBA Finals.

Despite the setback, Ionescu is expected to resume basketball activities four weeks post-surgery, aligning with the start of Unrivaled’s season on January 17. Phantom Basketball Club will tip off against Laces Basketball Club the following day.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ionescu bolsters phantom’s star-studded lineup

Ionescu joins Phantom through a wild-card selection finalized Saturday as part of a three-team roster adjustment. She will play alongside Satou Sabally, Marina Mabrey, Brittney Griner, Natasha Cloud, and Katie Lou Samuelson.

New York Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu (IMAGO)

Advertisement

The 27-year-old is coming off a stellar 2024 WNBA season, where she averaged 18.2 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 6.2 assists. She also delivered a defining moment in Liberty history, sinking a deep three-pointer in the final seconds of Game 3 of the WNBA Finals against the Minnesota Lynx.

Advertisement

see also Megan Rapinoe says Caitlin Clark’s controversy reflects a greater issue in women’s sports

Ionescu reportedly commands league’s highest salary

According to ESPN’s Kendra Andrews, Ionescu’s Unrivaled contract “puts her in a category of her own” within the league’s 36-player roster. Players in Unrivaled’s inaugural season will reportedly earn an average salary exceeding $200,000, along with equity rights in the league.

Advertisement

While Unrivaled pursued Caitlin Clark with a reported $1 million offer and additional benefits, Ionescu’s inclusion bolsters a roster already featuring co-founders Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier, as well as Angel Reese.

How Unrivaled will work?

Unrivaled will feature six teams of six players each, competing in a 3v3 format. The season will span eight weeks, kicking off on January 17, 2025, in Miami, Florida. Teams will play a six-week round-robin schedule, with the top four advancing to a two-week postseason.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Additionally, a season-long 1v1 tournament will add another layer of competition. Unlike standard FIBA rules, games will be played on a 70-by-50-foot court with four quarters, a game clock, and a shot clock.

Fans can catch the action on TNT Sports, with streaming available on Max.