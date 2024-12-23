Trending topics:
WNBA

New York Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu joins Unrivaled, completes the roster

By Natalia Lobo

Unrivaled announced Monday that New York Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu has secured the league’s final wild-card spot and will join Phantom Basketball Club. Her inclusion completes the league’s roster pool.

The announcement comes as a surprise following a report by ESPN’s Alexa Philippou in December that Ionescu underwent surgery to repair a torn UCL in her right thumb, an injury sustained during the 2024 WNBA Finals.

Despite the setback, Ionescu is expected to resume basketball activities four weeks post-surgery, aligning with the start of Unrivaled’s season on January 17. Phantom Basketball Club will tip off against Laces Basketball Club the following day.

Ionescu bolsters phantom’s star-studded lineup

Ionescu joins Phantom through a wild-card selection finalized Saturday as part of a three-team roster adjustment. She will play alongside Satou Sabally, Marina Mabrey, Brittney Griner, Natasha Cloud, and Katie Lou Samuelson.

The 27-year-old is coming off a stellar 2024 WNBA season, where she averaged 18.2 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 6.2 assists. She also delivered a defining moment in Liberty history, sinking a deep three-pointer in the final seconds of Game 3 of the WNBA Finals against the Minnesota Lynx.

Megan Rapinoe says Caitlin Clark’s controversy reflects a greater issue in women’s sports

see also

Megan Rapinoe says Caitlin Clark’s controversy reflects a greater issue in women’s sports

Ionescu reportedly commands league’s highest salary

According to ESPN’s Kendra Andrews, Ionescu’s Unrivaled contract “puts her in a category of her own” within the league’s 36-player roster. Players in Unrivaled’s inaugural season will reportedly earn an average salary exceeding $200,000, along with equity rights in the league.

While Unrivaled pursued Caitlin Clark with a reported $1 million offer and additional benefits, Ionescu’s inclusion bolsters a roster already featuring co-founders Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier, as well as Angel Reese.

How Unrivaled will work?

Unrivaled will feature six teams of six players each, competing in a 3v3 format. The season will span eight weeks, kicking off on January 17, 2025, in Miami, Florida. Teams will play a six-week round-robin schedule, with the top four advancing to a two-week postseason.

Additionally, a season-long 1v1 tournament will add another layer of competition. Unlike standard FIBA rules, games will be played on a 70-by-50-foot court with four quarters, a game clock, and a shot clock.

Fans can catch the action on TNT Sports, with streaming available on Max.

  • New York Liberty

