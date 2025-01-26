Nike CEO gives update on Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark's long-awaited signature shoe

As Caitlin Clark had one of the best rookie years in the WNBA and rapidly ascended in her sports career, fans have been waiting for her to have her signature shoe. Finally, Nike CEO Elliott Hill has shared some updates in the development of the silhouette for the Indiana Fever star.

According to Hill, Clark visited Nike’s headquarters in Beaverton, Oregon, earlier this month to collaborate on the project. “We had Caitlin Clark today,” Hill said during the interview. “[…] We’re working on her signature shoe that will launch, and we’re working on her logo and that design.”

Hill refrained from sharing a specific timeline for the release, but raved about the opportunities for collaboration with women’s basketball. “Having a small team that’s focused on women’s basketball, it unlocked, we believe, opportunities for the game of basketball and also in product,” Hill explained.

He added, “It becomes an opportunity to grow the overall marketplace by inviting more and more girls into the world of sports. It is an area we’ll continue to invest in with tremendous momentum right now.”

Clark joins other WNBA stars with signature shoes

Clark is poised to join an elite group of WNBA athletes with signature shoes. She is one of only three active players with such deals through Nike, joining Sabrina Ionescu of the New York Liberty and A’ja Wilson of the Las Vegas Aces. Ionescu’s first shoe launched in September 2023, three years after her WNBA debut. Her second, the Sabrina 2, hit shelves in June 2024. Wilson’s first signature shoe is set for release in 2025, seven years after she entered the league.

Other WNBA stars with signature shoe deals include Breanna Stewart of the Liberty, whose Puma line debuted in 2022, and Angel Reese of the Chicago Sky. Reese, who entered the league with Clark as part of the 2024 draft class, will release her signature shoe with Reebok in 2026.

Clark’s rapid ascent in the professional basketball world has been nothing short of remarkable. Drafted as the No. 1 overall pick by the Fever in 2024, she quickly earned Rookie of the Year honors. Her collaboration with Nike dates back to her college days, and in April 2024, she signed an unprecedented eight-year, $28 million deal with the brand. At the time, it was the largest endorsement contract for a women’s basketball player.