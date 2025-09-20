Trending topics:
WNBA

Sophie Cunningham takes direct shot at the WNBA after Indiana Fever beat the Dream

Although sidelined due to injury, Sophie Cunningham was seen actively supporting her teammates during Indiana Fever’s victory over the Atlanta Dream — a win that secured the team’s place in the WNBA Playoff Semifinals.

By Matías Persuh

Sophie Cunningham #8 of the Indiana Fever.
© Kevin C. Cox/Getty ImagesSophie Cunningham #8 of the Indiana Fever.

The Indiana Fever may have pulled off their biggest upset in a long time in the WNBA Playoffs. Under the guidance of Stephanie White, and against all odds, they went on the road and took down the Atlanta Dream. On the near horizon now are the Aces — and it won’t be an easy task, of course, especially since the team will have to continue without Caitlin Clark and Sophie Cunningham on the court.

Once the big win was in the books and emotions had slightly settled, Cunningham spoke on the Show Me Something podcast, reflecting on her team’s heroic performance — and slipping in an interesting shot at the league in the process.

“The League is so mad that we won, because we are literally not supposed to be here at all, and that just fuels our fire even more,” she said.

Advertisement

What prompted her words, in particular? Well, heading into this intriguing matchup, many believed the Dream were the clear favorites to advance to the semifinals — something that ultimately didn’t happen.

Tweet placeholder
Advertisement

A tough series ahead

The Indiana Fever‘s improbable playoff run continues, with the gritty team now facing their biggest test yet: a best-of-five WNBA semifinals series against the Las Vegas Aces.

Caitlin Clark’s key Fever teammate turns heads with major admission about Stephanie White after big win over Dream

see also

Caitlin Clark’s key Fever teammate turns heads with major admission about Stephanie White after big win over Dream

Having defied expectations and injuries to get this far, the Fever, led by head coach Stephanie White, are riding a wave of momentum. However, taking on the star-studded Aces—who have home-court advantage for games on September 21st and 23rd—is a monumental challenge.

Advertisement

With Game 3 scheduled for September 26th in Indiana, the question looms: can this resilient Fever squad pull off the upset and punch their ticket to the WNBA Finals?

The semifinals schedule

  • @ Michelob ULTRA Arena Las Vegas, September 21
  • @ Michelob ULTRA Arena Las Vegas, September 23
  • Gainbridge Fieldhouse Indianapolis, September 26
  • Gainbridge Fieldhouse Indianapolis, September 28 (If necessary)
  • @ Michelob ULTRA Arena Las Vegas, September 30 (If necessary)
Advertisement
matías persuh
Matías Persuh
ALSO READ
Fever’s Sophie Cunningham fires back at Angel Reese after controversial comments by Sky star
WNBA

Fever’s Sophie Cunningham fires back at Angel Reese after controversial comments by Sky star

Fever make last pending call on veteran contract with Caitlin Clark and Sophie Cunningham out for playoffs
WNBA

Fever make last pending call on veteran contract with Caitlin Clark and Sophie Cunningham out for playoffs

Fever star Sophie Cunningham sends strong message to Kansas ahead of Missouri matchup
College Football

Fever star Sophie Cunningham sends strong message to Kansas ahead of Missouri matchup

Canucks' Elias Pettersson breaks silence on how he's feeling as training camp begins
NHL

Canucks' Elias Pettersson breaks silence on how he's feeling as training camp begins

Better Collective Logo