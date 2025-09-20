Sophie Cunningham takes direct shot at the WNBA after Indiana Fever beat the Dream

The Indiana Fever may have pulled off their biggest upset in a long time in the WNBA Playoffs. Under the guidance of Stephanie White, and against all odds, they went on the road and took down the Atlanta Dream. On the near horizon now are the Aces — and it won’t be an easy task, of course, especially since the team will have to continue without Caitlin Clark and Sophie Cunningham on the court.

Once the big win was in the books and emotions had slightly settled, Cunningham spoke on the Show Me Something podcast, reflecting on her team’s heroic performance — and slipping in an interesting shot at the league in the process.

“The League is so mad that we won, because we are literally not supposed to be here at all, and that just fuels our fire even more,” she said.

What prompted her words, in particular? Well, heading into this intriguing matchup, many believed the Dream were the clear favorites to advance to the semifinals — something that ultimately didn’t happen.

A tough series ahead

The Indiana Fever‘s improbable playoff run continues, with the gritty team now facing their biggest test yet: a best-of-five WNBA semifinals series against the Las Vegas Aces.

Having defied expectations and injuries to get this far, the Fever, led by head coach Stephanie White, are riding a wave of momentum. However, taking on the star-studded Aces—who have home-court advantage for games on September 21st and 23rd—is a monumental challenge.

With Game 3 scheduled for September 26th in Indiana, the question looms: can this resilient Fever squad pull off the upset and punch their ticket to the WNBA Finals?

The semifinals schedule

@ Michelob ULTRA Arena Las Vegas, September 21

@ Michelob ULTRA Arena Las Vegas, September 23

Gainbridge Fieldhouse Indianapolis, September 26

Gainbridge Fieldhouse Indianapolis, September 28 (If necessary)

@ Michelob ULTRA Arena Las Vegas, September 30 (If necessary)

