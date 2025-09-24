Stephanie White takes shot at WNBA refs after Fever’s tough loss vs Aces

One of the WNBA Semifinal matchups is tighter than ever—especially after the dominant home win by the Las Vegas Aces over the Indiana Fever. Stephanie White, far from satisfied with what she saw on the court, took direct aim at the officiating in her postgame remarks.

It was clear from the start that this stage wouldn’t be easy—especially without Caitlin Clark and Sophie Cunningham on the court. Still, within the Fever staff, there’s a growing sense that the road becomes even steeper when referees are calling unnecessary fouls throughout the game.

White made that clear following her team’s 90–68 blowout loss to Becky Hammon’s squad. Speaking candidly, she didn’t hold back in voicing her frustrations to the league about the officiating.

“Well it’s hard for us to find flow when there’s a foul called every 10 seconds. I mean it just really is,” the head coach firmly stated via @UnderdogWNBA.

Jewell Loyd #24 of the Las Vegas Aces shoots against Shey Peddy.

Taking the edge at home

The Indiana Fever have a golden opportunity to seize control of their playoff series as they return to Gainbridge Fieldhouse for two pivotal home games. With the series tied, the Fever must leverage the energy of their home crowd to build momentum and put the opposing team on the ropes.

The deafening roar of the Indianapolis faithful can be a sixth man on the court, and the Fever will need every bit of that advantage to assert their dominance. Winning both contests at home is not just an ambition; it’s a necessity to avoid a high-stakes, winner-take-all Game 5 on the road.

The Fever have the chance to close out the series and book their ticket to the WNBA Finals right here in front of their fans, and they cannot afford to let this chance slip away.

When and where is the next game?

The Indiana Fever and Las Vegas Aces are set to clash in a pivotal WNBA Semifinals matchup on Friday, September 26. The high-stakes Game 3 of this exciting series will be played at the legendary Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, giving the Fever a crucial home-court advantage.

