What happens if the Valkyries win, tie or lose vs. the Dream in Game 1 of the 2026 WNBA Finals?

The Golden State Valkyries and Atlanta Dream open the 2026 WNBA Finals with a championship within reach. Find out how every possible outcome in Game 1 could shape the series and each team's path to the title.

The Golden State Valkyries and Atlanta Dream open the 2026 WNBA Finals on Saturday, October 17, at Chase Center, with both teams chasing the first championship in franchise history.

Golden State enters as the No. 2 seed after sweeping the defending champion Las Vegas Aces in the semifinals, while Atlanta, the No. 4 seed, arrives unbeaten in the playoffs after sweeping the Washington Mystics and New York Liberty.

A tie is not possible in basketball: if the score is level at the end of regulation, the teams play overtime until there is a winner. With Game 2 on October 19, the opener offers both teams a chance to seize early momentum.

Advertisement

What happens if the Valkyries defeat the Dream?

If the Golden State Valkyries defeat the Atlanta Dream in Game 1, they will take a 1-0 lead in the 2026 WNBA Finals. The victory would give them an early advantage in the best-of-seven series and allow it to protect home-court advantage at Chase Center.

Janelle Salaun #13, Laeticia Amihere #3 and Kaila Charles #6 of the Valkyries (Source: Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

They earned the No. 2 seed in the 2026 playoffs and reached their first Finals by defeating the Dallas Wings in the opening round before sweeping the defending champion Las Vegas Aces 3-0 in the semifinals.

Advertisement

A win over Atlanta would extend their impressive postseason run and bring them three victories away from their first WNBA championship. They also swept Atlanta in all three regular-season meetings.

What happens if the Valkyries and the Dream tie?

The Valkyries and the Dream cannot finish Game 1 in a tie because WNBA games use overtime to determine a winner. If the score is level at the end of the fourth quarter, the teams will play additional five-minute periods until one side finishes ahead. The result will count as a win for one team and a loss for the other.

That means there is no scenario in which the 2026 WNBA Finals series remains tied because of a drawn game. Once Game 1 concludes, either Golden State or Atlanta will lead 1-0, regardless of whether the game is decided in regulation or overtime.

Advertisement

If the teams remain level after the first overtime, another period will follow. The extended game could also affect player fatigue and rotations, particularly in a championship series in which both teams have relied on defensive intensity and contributions from their benches.

What happens if the Valkyries lose to the Dream?

If the Golden State Valkyries lose to the Atlanta Dream in Game 1, Atlanta will take a 1-0 lead in the 2026 WNBA Finals. They would steal the opening game on the road and put Golden State under pressure to respond before the series moves to Atlanta.

They reached the championship round after sweeping the Washington Mystics 2-0 in the first round and the New York Liberty 3-0 in the semifinals. They also finished the regular season by winning nine of their final 10 games, giving them plenty of momentum heading into their first Finals appearance since 2013.

Advertisement

A victory would put them three wins away from their first WNBA championship and allow the team to take a 2-0 series lead in Game 2. However, they would still have to win three more games against a Golden State team that swept them in the regular season and eliminated the defending champion Las Vegas Aces in the semifinals.