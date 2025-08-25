WNBA News: Fever HC Stephanie White makes something clear about Caitlin Clark’s injury

Sunday’s loss to the Lynx sent a clear message to Stephanie White — the return of Caitlin Clark is becoming imperative. However, rushing this type of recovery could backfire. Still, there’s no denying that her absence during this stretch of the WNBA season has been a heavy blow for the Indiana Fever.

One of the league’s biggest stars hasn’t seen the court in quite some time, and with the recent devastating news of Sophie Cunningham’s knee injury, what this team has accomplished so far becomes even more impressive — especially considering they remain firmly in the mix among the Eastern Conference contenders.

Head coach White spoke to the media following her team’s 97–84 loss at the Target Center, addressing Clark’s pregame warm-up activity alongside her teammates. She made it clear that those movements were low-impact and not part of an intense workout.

“It was a good step, because she got out there on the floor with us for the first time, part of the sort of return to activity thing,” the coach stated via indystar.com. “But it was all very low, low-maintenance, you know, 5-on-0 low intensity stuff. So I think just getting her back out there, getting her comfortable, and see where she goes.“

Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever reacts with head coach Stephanie White.

What injury is keeping Caitlin Clark off the court?

A frustrating sophomore season for Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark continues. The rookie of the year from the 2024 season has been sidelined with a right groin injury, which she suffered in the final minute of the team’s July 15th matchup against the Connecticut Sun.

The injury has been a significant setback for the 23-year-old, who has now missed over 20 games due to a series of muscle injuries this season. The team has not provided a timetable for her return, though she recently participated in non-contact drills, a positive step in her recovery.

What’s next for the Fever?

Aiming to finish as high as possible in the Eastern Conference standings, these are the upcoming games Stephanie White’s Fever will have to face — still with no clear indication of whether Caitlin Clark will be available.

vs Seattle Storm, August 26

vs Los Angeles Sparks, August 29

vs Golden State Valkyries, August 31

vs Phoenix Mercury, September 2

vs Chicago Sky, September 5

