Chicago Red Stars will clash with Mexico at SeatGeek Stadium in a 2023 international friendly game. Check out how to watch this match on TV or live stream in the US.

The FIFA Women’s World Cup will take place this year, so some national teams are arranging matchups to get ready. Mexico didn’t qualify for the competition, although they will play a 2023 international friendly game vs Chicago Red Stars at SeatGeek Stadium. Read along to know more about the date, kickoff time and TV channel to watch or live stream the match for free.

[Watch Chicago Red Stars vs Mexico online free in the US on Fubo]

Mexico aren’t one of the 32 countries preparing for the important event in the sport. They had such a bad participation in the qualifiers that they will not be competing in the tournament that will begin on July 20, co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand.

Chicago Red Stars are also not going through the best beginning in their own league. There have been only two matchdays for them in the NWSL, but it is still not ideal that both were losses. This could be a great opportunity to get into a favorable rhythm in a match with nothing at stake.

When will Chicago Red Stars vs Mexico be played?

Chicago Red Stars will play a 2023 international friendly game against Mexico this Saturday, April 8. The match will be played at SeatGeek Stadium, in Bridgeview, Illinois.

Chicago Red Stars vs Mexico: Time by State in the US

ET: 2 PM

CT: 1 PM

MT: 12 PM

PT: 11 AM

How to watch Chicago Red Stars vs Mexico in the US

The 2023 international friendly game between Chicago Red Stars and Mexico will be available to watch or live stream on Fubo (free trial) in the US. TUDN.com, TUDN App, and TUDN USA are the other options.