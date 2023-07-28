France vs Brazil: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online this 2023 Women World Cup in your country

France play against Brazil this Saturday, July 29 in what will be the Matchday 2 of the 2023 Women’s World Cup group stage. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

[Watch France vs Brazil online free in the US on Fubo]

The start of Brazil in this Women’s World Cup 2023 was as expected: a comfortable 4-0 victory against Panama. The Brazilians are the main favorites to secure the leadership of the group, and they want to continue demonstrating why.

To achieve this, and also to secure qualification, they will have to defeat France, who did not have such a good debut. They had a draw against Jamaica, although, of course, that doesn’t mean they don’t still have a chance. This game could be crucial for their future, and they will have to go all out in search of a positive result.

France vs Brazil: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 7:00 AM

Australia: 8:00 PM

Bangladesh: 4:00 PM

Belgium: 12:00 PM

Brazil: 7:00 AM

Canada: 6:00 AM

Croatia: 12:00 PM

Denmark: 12:00 PM

Egypt: 1:00 PM

France: 12:00 PM

Germany: 12:00 PM

Ghana: 12:00 PM

Greece: 1:00 PM

India: 3:30 PM

Indonesia: 4:00 PM

Ireland: 11:00 AM

Israel: 1:00 PM

Italy: 12:00 PM

Jamaica: 5:00 AM

Japan: 7:00 PM

Kenya: 1:00 PM

Malaysia: 6:00 PM

Mexico: 4:00 AM

Morocco: 12:00 PM

Netherlands: 12:00 PM

New Zealand: 10:00 PM

Nigeria: 11:00 AM

Norway: 12:00 PM

Philippines: 6:00 PM

Poland: 12:00 PM

Portugal: 11:00 AM

Saudi Arabia: 1:00 PM

Serbia: 12:00 PM

Singapore: 6:00 PM

South Africa: 12:00 PM

Spain: 12:00 PM

Sweden: 12:00 PM

Switzerland: 12:00 PM

UAE: 2:00 PM

UK: 11:00 AM

United States: 6:00 AM (ET)

France vs Brazil: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: directvsports.com, DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports Argentina

Australia: Optus Sport, RCN Our TV

Belgium: RTBF Auvio Direct

Brazil: Globo, GloboEsporte.com, Canais Globo, SporTV, NOW NET and Claro

Canada: TSN+, TSN3, TSN4, RDS, TSN1, RDS App

Croatia: Arena Sport 1 Croatia

Denmark: NRK1, Viaplay Denmark, TV3+ HD

Egypt: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English

France: Free, France 2, Molotov

Germany: ZDF

Ghana: SuperSport MáXimo 3, AfroSport TV, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now

Greece: ANT1, ANT1+

India: DD Sports, FanCode

International: FIFA+, YouTube

Ireland: BBC One, RTE Player, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport Web, RTE 2

Israel: Sports 3

Kenya: SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv Football, AfroSport TV, DStv Now

Mexico: TUDN, ViX, RCN Nuestra Tele, TUDN Live, Fanatiz Mexico, VIX+

Morocco: TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

New Zealand: Sky Sport NOW, SKY Go NZ, Sky Sport 2 NZ, Prime TV, RCN Nuestra Tele

Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv Football, AfroSport TV, DStv Now, SuperSport MáXimo 3

Norway: TV6 Sweden, Viaplay Norway, NRK TV, NRK1

Philippines: Philippines Live

Poland: Viaplay Poland

Portugal: Sport TV1, Sport TV Multiscreen

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Serbia: Arena Sport 1P, RTS 2

Singapore: meWATCH, FIFA WWC CH01

South Africa: SABC Sport, SABC 3, sabcsportonline.co.za, MáXimo 360, SuperSport Football, SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv App, SuperSport GOtv Football

Spain: RCN Nuestra Tele, RTVE.es, TDP, fuboTV Spain

Sweden: NRK1, Viaplay Sweden, TV6 Sweden

Switzerland: RTS 2, TDP, RTS Sport, SRF zwei, TRT Spor

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD

United Kingdom: BBC Sport Web, BBC One, BBC iPlayer

USA: Fubo (free trial), Peacock, Telemundo, FOX Network, Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App, RCN Nuestra Tele, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo.