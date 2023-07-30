Ireland and Nigeria will face each other this Monday, July 31 in what will be the Matchday 3 of the 2023 Women’s World Cup. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
Group B enters the final Matchday with three teams having a chance to qualify for the round of 16. One of those teams is Nigeria, who are currently leading the group with the same number of points as Canada, but with a better goal difference. A draw would be enough for them to secure their spot in the next round.
Nigeria have a good chance of securing their ticket to the next round, especially since they will be facing Ireland, who have been the weakest team in the group so far. Unfortunately for the Irish, they no longer have a chance to advance, and this game will be their last opportunity to leave a positive mark. However, Nigerians should not be overconfident, as a defeat could have serious consequences for their qualification hopes.
Ireland vs Nigeria: Kick-Off Time
Ireland vs Nigeria: TV Channel and Live Streaming
