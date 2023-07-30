Ireland vs Nigeria: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online this 2023 Women World Cup in your country

Ireland and Nigeria will face each other this Monday, July 31 in what will be the Matchday 3 of the 2023 Women’s World Cup. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

Group B enters the final Matchday with three teams having a chance to qualify for the round of 16. One of those teams is Nigeria, who are currently leading the group with the same number of points as Canada, but with a better goal difference. A draw would be enough for them to secure their spot in the next round.

Nigeria have a good chance of securing their ticket to the next round, especially since they will be facing Ireland, who have been the weakest team in the group so far. Unfortunately for the Irish, they no longer have a chance to advance, and this game will be their last opportunity to leave a positive mark. However, Nigerians should not be overconfident, as a defeat could have serious consequences for their qualification hopes.

Ireland vs Nigeria: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 7:00 AM

Australia: 8:00 PM

Bangladesh: 4:00 PM

Belgium: 12:00 PM

Brazil: 7:00 AM

Canada: 6:00 AM

Croatia: 12:00 PM

Denmark: 12:00 PM

Egypt: 1:00 PM

France: 12:00 PM

Germany: 12:00 PM

Ghana: 12:00 PM

Greece: 1:00 PM

India: 3:30 PM

Indonesia: 4:00 PM

Ireland: 11:00 AM

Israel: 1:00 PM

Italy: 12:00 PM

Jamaica: 5:00 AM

Japan: 7:00 PM

Kenya: 1:00 PM

Malaysia: 6:00 PM

Mexico: 4:00 AM

Morocco: 12:00 PM

Netherlands: 12:00 PM

New Zealand: 10:00 PM

Nigeria: 11:00 AM

Norway: 12:00 PM

Philippines: 6:00 PM

Poland: 12:00 PM

Portugal: 11:00 AM

Saudi Arabia: 1:00 PM

Serbia: 12:00 PM

Singapore: 6:00 PM

South Africa: 12:00 PM

Spain: 12:00 PM

Sweden: 12:00 PM

Switzerland: 12:00 PM

UAE: 2:00 PM

UK: 11:00 AM

United States: 6:00 AM (ET)

Ireland vs Nigeria: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports Argentina, directvsports.com

Australia: Optus Sports

Belgium: RTBF Auvio Direct

Canada: TSN+, RDS App, TSN2

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, TV3 MAX

Egypt: TOD, beIN Sports English 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 2

France: francetvsport

Germany: sportschau.de

Ghana: AfroSport TV, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now

Greece: ANT1+

India: fan code

International: YouTube, FIFA+

Ireland: BBC Two, BBC Sport Web, RTE Player, RTE 2, BBC iPlayer

Israel: Sports 4

Kenya: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MáXimo 3, AfroSport TV, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3

Mexico: ViX

Morocco: beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN Sports English 2, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

New Zealand: Sky Sport 2 NZ, Sky Sport NOW, SKY Go NZ

Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria, SuperSport Variety 3, AfroSport TV, DStv Now

Norway: Viaplay Norway, V Sport 1

Philippines: Philippines Live

Poland: Viaplay Poland

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Singapore: meWATCH, FIFA WWC CH02

South Africa: SuperSport Football, SABC Sport, DStv App, sabcsportonline.co.za, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SABC 3

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, TV10 Sweden

Switzerland: ORF Sports Plus

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports Premium 2, TOD, beIN Sports English 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

United Kingdom: BBC Sport Web, BBC iPlayer, BBC Two

USA: Fubo (free trial), Peacock, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO NOW, Foxsports.com, UNIVERSO, Fox Sports 1, FOX Sports App.