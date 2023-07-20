Trinity Rodman, 21, is a forward who plays for the Washington Spirit of the NWSL, she is also a forward for the United States Women’s Soccer team. Rodman became the youngest player to be drafted in NWSL history in 2021.

Currently Rodman has 4 goals in 18 games for the USWNT and has had a steady climb in her club career, being the NWSL Rookie of the Year and NWSL Best XI in 2021. She is currently the highest paid player in the NWSL at an estimated $1.1 million.

This will be Rodman’s first World Cup and the future looks bright for the daughter of former NBA defensive great Dennis Rodman.

History of Dennis Rodman and Trinity Rodman

Trinity Rodman’s mother is Michelle Moyer, a former model and actress, who married the former Chicago Bull in 1999. The couple divorced in 2004, and according to the LA Times, Dennis kept his children “at a financial and emotional distance” and Trinity and her brother DJ didn’t get to know him.

The 7-time NBA rebounding champion did make a freak appearance during a 2021 Washington Spirit playoff game, where he hugged his estranged daughter, later Trinity noted, “My dad doesn’t play a big role in my life at all, and most people don’t know that we don’t see eye to eye on many things,” on Instagram.

Trinity has told the media she holds no ill will towards her father and that she rather praise her mother for being the emotional support she has needed to grow up as a person and a professional athlete.