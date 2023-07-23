The 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup is here and it’s the perfect chance to watch some of the biggest players in just one place. One of the most recognized legends of women’s soccer is Brazil’s Marta, who is widely regarded as one of the greatest footballers of all time.

With Brazil, Marta is a World Cup runner-up (2007), and a silver medal winner (2004 Athens Olympics and the 2008 Beijing Summer Olympics). Meanwhile, at a club level, she is currently playing for NWSL team Orlando Pride.

However, she has triumphed in Sweden, winning seven championship leagues and the Champions League when it was previously known as the UEFA Women’s Cup in 2004. She also won the Copa Libertadores in 2009 with Santos.

How old is Marta?

Marta was born on February 19, 1986. She is 37 years old. She is one of the most veteran players at the current World Cup, but not the oldest. Canada’s Christine Sinclair and Nigeria Super Falcons captain Onome Ebi are both 40 years old.

How tall is Marta?

Marta is reportedly 1.62 m tall, or 5 feet 4 inches tall. Marta is renowned for her exceptional skills, speed, and goal-scoring ability, which have earned her numerous accolades and records throughout her career, which we list below.

Marta’ awards and achievements

FIFA Women’s World Player of the Year: 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2018

2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2018 Brazil’s Top Goalscorer: Marta holds the record for being Brazil’s top goalscorer with 115 goals.

Marta holds the record for being Brazil’s top goalscorer with 115 goals. Most Goals in FIFA Women’s World Cup Tournament: Marta holds the record for scoring the most goals in the FIFA Women’s World Cup tournament with 17 goals.

Marta holds the record for scoring the most goals in the FIFA Women’s World Cup tournament with 17 goals. Scoring at Multiple World Cup Editions: She was the first footballer of any gender to score at five FIFA Women’s World Cup editions (2003, 2007, 2011, 2015, 2019).

She was the first footballer of any gender to score at five FIFA Women’s World Cup editions (2003, 2007, 2011, 2015, 2019). Scoring at Multiple Olympic Games: Marta was the first female footballer to score at five consecutive Olympic Games.

Marta was the first female footballer to score at five consecutive Olympic Games. Golden Ball (MVP) at 2004 FIFA U-19 Women’s World Championship

Golden Ball and Golden Boot at Women’s World Cup 2007: Marta won both the Golden Ball award as the best player and the Golden Boot award as the top scorer in the 2007 FIFA Women’s World Cup after leading Brazil to the final of the tournament.

Who is Marta’s partner?

Marta is engaged to Toni Pressley, who also plays as defender for Orlando Pride. They have been teammates since 2017, and they have been long-time girlfriends. They announced their engagement in January 2021.

What is Marta’s net worth?

Marta’s estimated net worth is approximately $13 million, according to some reports. Of course, this comes from her career as a soccer player but also thanks to several endorsements she has made.

Marta’s social media accounts: Where to follow her?

Marta is a very active player on social media. You can follow her on Instagram (@martavsilva10), Twitter (@martavieiras10) and even her own Youtube channel (https://www.youtube.com/@marta10).