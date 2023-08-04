Netherlands vs South Africa: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online this 2023 Women World Cup in your country

Netherlands and South Africa face against each other this Saturday, August 5 in what will be the 2023 Women’s World Cup round of 16. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

[Watch Netherlands vs South Africa online free in the US on Fubo]

In a group where the main favorites were the Americans, the Netherlands showed their strength and managed to secure the top position, proving that they are ready to compete for important goals in the Women’s World Cup 2023. Now, they are determined to carry that momentum into the round of 16.

Their next challenge is against South Africa, a team that faced a tough road to qualify for this stage. Going into the final Matchday with only 1 point, they had to overcome a formidable opponent like Italy. Their impressive 3-2 victory secured their spot in the next round, and now they will aim to surprise the Dutch favorites.

Netherlands vs South Africa: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 11:00 PM

Australia: 2:00 PM (August 6)

Belgium: 4:00 AM (August 6)

Brazil: 11:00 PM

Canada: 10:00 PM

Denmark: 4:00 AM (August 6)

Egypt: 5:00 AM (August 6)

France: 4:00 AM (August 6)

Germany: 4:00 AM (August 6)

Ghana: 2:00 AM (August 6)

Greece: 5:00 AM (August 6)

India: 7:30 AM (August 6)

Indonesia: 8:00 AM (August 6)

Ireland: 3:00 AM (August 6)

Israel: 5:00 AM (August 6)

Italy: 4:00 AM (August 6)

Malaysia: 10:00 AM (August 6)

Mexico: 8:00 PM

Netherlands: 4:00 AM (August 6)

New Zealand: 3:00 PM (August 6)

Norway: 4:00 AM (August 6)

Philippines: 10:00 AM (August 6)

Poland: 4:00 AM (August 6)

Portugal: 3:00 AM (August 6)

Saudi Arabia: 5:00 AM (August 6)

Spain: 4:00 AM (August 6)

Sweden: 4:00 AM (August 6)

Switzerland: 4:00 AM (August 6)

UAE: 6:00 AM (August 6)

UK: 3:00 AM (August 6)

United States: 10:00 PM (ET)

Netherlands vs South Africa: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: DIRECTV Sports App, directvsports.com, DIRECTV Sports Argentina

Australia: Optus Sports

Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD2, Star Sports Select HD1

Belgium: RTBF Auvio Direct

Canada: TSN3, TSN4, RDS, TSN+, RDS App

Denmark: NRK1, Viaplay Denmark, TV3 Sport

Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English, TOD

France: Molotov, Free, France 2

Germany: Das Erst

Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, AfroSport TV

Greece: ANT1+

India: FanCode, Star Sports Select HD2, Star Sports Select HD1, Hotstar VIP, JioTV

International: YouTube, FIFA+

Ireland: BBC iPlayer, RTE Player, BBC Sport Web, BBC One

Israel: Sports 2

Italy: RaiPlay, RAI Sport 1

Kenya: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3, AfroSport TV, DStv Now, SuperSport MáXimo 3

Mexico: TUDN, ViX, TUDN Live, VIX+

Morocco: TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English

Netherlands: NPO 1

New Zealand: SKY Go NZ, Sky Sport 1 NZ, Prime TV, Sky Sport NOW

Nigeria: SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3, AfroSport TV, DStv Now

Norway: TV6 Sweden, NRK1, Viaplay Norway, NRK TV

Philippines: Philippines Live

Poland: Viaplay Poland

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1

Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Serbia: Arena Sport 3P

Singapore: meWATCH

South Africa: MáXimo 360, SuperSport Variety 4, SABC 1, sabcsportonline.co.za, DStv App, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SABC Sport, SuperSport Football, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Sweden: NRK1, Viaplay Sweden, TV6 Sweden

Switzerland: RAI Sport 1, TRT Sport

United Arab Emirates: TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

United Kingdom: BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport Web

USA: Fubo (free trial), Peacock, UNIVERSO, FOX Sports App, Foxsports.com, FOX Network, UNIVERSO NOW, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Telemundo.