Philippines vs Switzerland: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free the 2023 Women’s World Cup in your country

Matchday 1 of the 2023 Women’s World Cup will have an intriguing race in this group. For this game the Philippines are meeting Switzerland at Dunedin Stadium. Know how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

[Watch Philippines vs Switzerland online free in the US on Fubo]

The Philippines are one of the eight teams making their first appearance in a WWC, so the ceiling might be low compared to others. Their group seems like a tough road, so finishing with a win would be remarkable. Norway and New Zealand complete their schedule.

Switzerland emerge as a candidate to be in the round of 16. Despite this being only their second competition, they should have the talent to move forward. However, the goal won’t be easy especially with the hosts winning their first matchup of the tournament.

Philippines vs Switzerland: Kick-Off Time

The Philippines will play Switzerland at Dunedin Stadium on Matchday 1 of the 2023 Women’s World Cup this Friday, July 21.

Argentina: 2:00 AM

Australia: 3:00 PM

Belgium: 7:00 AM

Canada: 1:00 AM

Croatia: 7:00 AM

Denmark: 7:00 AM

Egypt: 8:00 AM

France: 7:00 AM

Germany: 7:00 AM

Ghana: 10:00 AM

Greece: 8:00 AM

Ireland: 6:00 AM

Israel: 7:00 AM

Kenya: 8:00 AM

Mexico: 11:00 PM (July 20)

Morocco: 6:00 AM

New Zealand: 5:00 PM

Nigeria: 6:00 AM

Norway: 7:00 AM

Philippines: 1:00 PM

Poland: 7:00 AM

Portugal: 6:00 AM

Saudi Arabia: 8:00 AM

Serbia: 7:00 AM

Singapore: 1:00 PM

South Africa: 7:00 AM

Sweden: 7:00 AM

Switzerland: 7:00 AM

UAE: 9:00 AM

UK: 6:00 AM

United States: 1:00 AM (ET)

How to watch Philippines vs Switzerland in your country

Argentina: directvsports.com, DIRECTV Sports Argentina, DIRECTV Sports App

Australia: Optus Sport

Belgium: RTBF Auvio Direct

Canada: TSN4, RDS, TSN+, TSN5, TSN1, RDS App

Croatia: Arena Sport 1 Croatia

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, TV3 Sport

Egypt: beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1

France: M6, 6play, M6.fr, Free, Molotov

Germany: ZDF

Ghana: SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3

Greece: ANT1+

International: YouTube, FIFA+

Ireland: UTV, STV Scotland, ITVX, RTE Player, ITV 1 UK, RTE 2

Israel: Sport 4

Kenya: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now

Mexico: TUDN En Vivo, TUDN, ViX, VIX+

Morocco: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English

New Zealand: Sky Sport NOW, SKY Go NZ, Sky Sport 1 NZ

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Norway: TV6 Sweden, Viaplay Norway, V Sport 1

Philippines: Cignal Play, Pilipinas Live, One Sports

Poland: Viaplay Poland

Portugal: Sport TV1

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Serbia: Arena Sport 1P

Singapore: FIFA WWC CH01, meWATCH

South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv App, SuperSport MáXimo 3

Sweden: TV6 Sweden, Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: RSI La 2, SRF zwei, TRT Spor, RTS 2, RTS Sport, SRF Play, M6 Suisse

UAE: beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1

UK: STV Scotland, UTV, ITVX, STV Player, ITV 1 UK

United States: Fubo (free trial), Peacock, Foxsports.com, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo,Fox Sports 1, FOX Sports App, UNIVERSO, UNIVERSO NOW