Spain vs Costa Rica: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free the 2023 Women’s World Cup in your country

Matchday 1 of the 2023 Women’s World Cup will present a potential contender against a team in their second appearance. It’s going to be Spain encountering Costa Rica at Wellington Regional Stadium. Know how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

Spain are an intriguing case because they have been through some internal issues recently. The dispute of their players against the federation left some key names out, so it remains to be seen how they can react. However, they have enough talent to go far in the competition.

Costa Rica have only played the 2015 edition, when they were eliminated in the groups. Considering they don’t have a lot of experience, being in the next round might be something historical. The other two teams are Zambia and Japan.

Spain vs Costa Rica: Kick-Off Time

Spain will play Costa Rica at Wellington Regional Stadium on Matchday 1 of the 2023 Women’s World Cup this Friday, July 21.

Argentina: 4:30 AM

Australia: 5:30 PM

Belgium: 9:30 AM

Brazil: 4:30 AM

Canada: 3:30 AM (ET)

Costa Rica: 1:30 AM

Croatia: 9:30 AM

Denmark: 9:30 AM

Egypt: 10:30 AM

France: 9:30 AM

Germany: 9:30 AM

Ghana: 7:30 AM

Greece: 10:30 AM

Ireland: 8:30 AM

Israel: 9:30 AM

Kenya: 10:30 AM

Mexico: 1:30 AM

Morocco: 8:30 AM

Netherlands: 9:30 AM

New Zealand: 7:30 PM

Nigeria: 8:30 AM

Norway: 9:30 AM

Philippines: 3:30 PM

Poland: 9:30 AM

Portugal: 8:30 AM

Saudi Arabia: 10:30 AM

Serbia: 9:30 AM

Singapore: 3:30 PM

South Africa: 9:30 AM

Spain: 9:30 AM

Sweden: 9:30 AM

Switzerland: 9:30 AM

UAE: 11:30 AM

UK: 8:30 AM

United States: 3:30 AM (ET)

How to watch Spain vs Costa Rica in your country

Argentina: directvsports.com, DIRECTV Sports Argentina, DIRECTV Sports App

Australia: Optus Sport, RCN Nuestra Tele

Belgium: RTBF Auvio Direct, Sporza, Tipik, VRT 1

Brazil: Canais Globo, NOW NET e Claro, SporTV, GloboEsporte.com

Canada: TSN4, TSN+, TSN5, TSN1, RDS App

Costa Rica: Teletica En Vivo, Teletica Canal 7, ViX, RCN Nuestra Tele

Croatia: Arena Sport 1 Croatia

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, TV3 Sport

Egypt: beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1

France: Molotov, Free, France 2

Germany: ZDF

Ghana: SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Greece: ANT1+

International: YouTube, FIFA+

Ireland: RTE 2, BBC iPlayer, RTE Player, BBC Sport Web, BBC Two

Israel: Sport 4

Kenya: SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MáXimo 3

Mexico: ViX, RCN Nuestra Tele, TUDN, Fanatiz Mexico

Morocco: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English

Netherlands: NPO Start, NPO 1, VRT 1

New Zealand: Sky Sport NOW, SKY Go NZ, Sky Sport 1 NZ, Prime TV, RCN Nuestra Tele

Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Variety 3

Norway: TV6 Sweden, Viaplay Norway, V Sport 1

Philippines: Pilipinas Live

Poland: Viaplay Poland

Portugal: Sport TV1

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Serbia: Arena Sport 1P, Arena Sport 3P

Singapore: FIFA WWC CH01, meWATCH

South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv App, SuperSport MáXimo 3

Spain: RCN Nuestra Tele, RTVE.es, TVE La 2

Sweden: TV6 Sweden, Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: SRF zwei, TRT Spor, SRF Play

UAE: beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1

UK: BBC iPlayer, BBC Two, BBC Sport Web

United States: Fubo (free trial), Peacock, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, FOX Sports App, RCN Nuestra Tele, Telemundo, Foxsports.com, Fox Sports 1