Spain vs Sweden: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online this 2023 Women World Cup in your country

Spain will play against Sweden this Tuesday, August 15 in what will be the 2023 Women’s World Cup semifinal. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

It is the first of the semifinals, and as time passes, we are getting closer to discovering the new world champions who will take over from the United States, the reigning victors of this competition. Among the top contenders vying for victory, Sweden stands out, having recently eliminated the Americans.

Following an impressive performance in the group stage and overcoming two challenging matches in the round of 16 and quarterfinals, the Swedes have rightfully got their spot in the semifinals. Their opponents will be Spain, who advanced past the Netherlands with ease. They are eager to spring a surprise on Sweden and secure a spot in the final.

Spain vs Sweden: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 5:00 AM

Australia: 6:00 PM

Bangladesh: 2:00 PM

Belgium: 10:00 AM

Brazil: 5:00 AM

Canada: 4:00 AM

Croatia: 10:00 AM

Denmark: 10:00 AM

Egypt: 11:00 AM

France: 10:00 AM

Germany: 10:00 AM

Ghana: 8:00 AM

Greece: 11:00 AM

India: 1:30 PM

Indonesia: 2:00 PM

Ireland: 9:00 AM

Israel: 11:00 AM

Italy: 10:00 AM

Jamaica: 3:00 AM

Kenya: 11:00 AM

Malaysia: 4:00 PM

Mexico: 2:00 AM

Morocco: 10:00 AM

Netherlands: 10:00 AM

New Zealand: 8:00 PM

Nigeria: 9:00 AM

Norway: 10:00 AM

Philippines: 4:00 PM

Poland: 10:00 AM

Portugal: 9:00 AM

Saudi Arabia: 11:00 AM

Serbia: 10:00 AM

Singapore: 4:00 PM

South Africa: 10:00 AM

Spain: 10:00 AM

Sweden: 10:00 AM

Switzerland: 10:00 AM

UAE: 12:00 PM

UK: 9:00 AM

United States: 4:00 AM (ET)

Spain vs Sweden: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports Argentina, directvsports.com

Australia: Optus Sport, Seven, 7plus

Bangladesh: Toffee Live, Gazi TV, T Sports

Belgium: VRT 1, Tipik, Sporza, RTBF Auvio Direct

Brazil: GloboEsporte.com, Canals Globo, SporTV, NOW NET and Claro

Canada: RDS, TSN4, CTV, TSN5, TSN+, CTV App, RDS App, TSN1, Noovo

Croatia: Arena Sport 1 Croatia, HRT 2

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark

Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

France: France 3, Molotov, Free

Germany: The First, ZDF

Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, AfroSport TV, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Greece: ANT1+, ANT1

India: FanCode

International: YouTube

Ireland: BBC Sport Web, BBC iPlayer, RTE Player, BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC One, RTE 2

Israel: Sport 1

Italy: Rai Play, RAI 2

Kenya: Supersport Grandstand ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3, AfroSport TV, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Mexico: ViX, TUDN Live

Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Netherlands: GARDEN 1

New Zealand: Sky Sport 1 NZ, SKY Go NZ, Prime TV, Sky Sport NOW

Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3, AfroSport TV, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria

Norway: TV6 Sweden, Viaplay Norway

Philippines: Philippines Live

Poland: Viaplay Poland

Portugal: Sport TV1, RTP2, Sport TV Multiscreen, RTP Play

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Serbia: HRT 2

Singapore: meWATCH, FIFA WWC CH01

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, MáXimo 360, Supersport Grandstand, SuperSport CSN, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Football, and SuperSport Variety 4

Spain: RTVE.es, TVE La 1, fuboTV Spain

Sweden: TV6 Sweden, Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: RTS Sport, TRT Spor, SRF zwei, RTS 2, RSI La 2

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

United Kingdom: BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport Web, BBC One, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra

USA: Fubo (free trial), Peacock, Foxsports.com, FOX Network, FOX Sports App, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo.