Sweden vs United States: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online this 2023 Women World Cup in your country

Sweden and United States face off this Sunday, August 6 in what will be the 2023 Women’s World Cup round of 16. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

The United States remain one of the main contenders to win the title, despite facing some criticism for qualifying second in the group stage. The last world champions want to demonstrate their readiness for the challenges ahead. It won’t be an easy task as they are up against a strong team.

Sweden, on the other hand, emerged as leaders of their group, winning all three matches convincingly. They are determined to make a big impact by eliminating the defending champions and one of the main favorites. Although it won’t be an easy match, they hope to replicate the solid performances they have displayed so far.

Sweden vs United States: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 6:00 AM

Australia: 7:00 PM

Bangladesh: 3:00 PM

Belgium: 11:00 AM

Brazil: 6:00 AM

Canada: 5:00 AM

Croatia: 11:00 AM

Denmark: 11:00 AM

Egypt: 10:00 AM

France: 11:00 AM

Germany: 11:00 AM

Ghana: 9:00 AM

Greece: 12:00 PM

India: 2:30 PM

Indonesia: 3:00 PM

Ireland: 10:00 AM

Israel: 12:00 PM

Italy: 11:00 AM

Jamaica: 4:00 AM

Kenya: 12:00 PM

Malaysia: 5:00 PM

Mexico: 3:00 AM

Morocco: 11:00 AM

Netherlands: 11:00 AM

New Zealand: 9:00 PM

Nigeria: 10:00 AM

Norway: 11:00 AM

Philippines: 5:00 AM

Poland: 11:00 AM

Portugal: 10:00 AM

Saudi Arabia: 12:00 PM

Serbia: 11:00 AM

Singapore: 5:00 PM

South Africa: 11:00 AM

Spain: 11:00 AM

Sweden: 11:00 AM

Switzerland: 11:00 AM

UAE: 1:00 PM

UK: 10:00 AM

United States: 5:00 AM (ET)

Sweden vs United States: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: DIRECTV Sports Argentina, DIRECTV Sports App, directvsports.com

Australia: 7plus, Optus Sport, 7mate

Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD1

Belgium: Canvas, Tipik, Sporza, RTBF Auvio Direct

Brazil: Canais Globo, NOW NET and Claro, SporTV

Canada: TSN4, RDS, TSN1, TSN5, TSN+, RDS App

Croatia: Arena Sport 1 Croatia

Denmark: TV3+ HD, Viaplay Denmark

Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English, TOD

France: Molotov, France 3, France 2, Free

Germany: Das Erste, sportschau.de

Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv Football

Greece: ANT1, ANT1+

India: JioTV, Star Sports Select 1, FanCode, Star Sports Select HD1, Hotstar VIP

International: YouTube, FIFA+

Ireland: UTV, RTE Player, STV Scotland, RTE 2, ITV 1 UK, ITVX

Israel: Sports 1

Kenya: SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football

Mexico: ViX

Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1

Netherlands: NPO 2 Extra, Canvas

New Zealand: SKY Go NZ, Sky Sport 1 NZ, Sky Sport NOW

Nigeria: SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football

Norway: Viaplay Norway, TV6 Sweden

Philippines: Philippines Live

Poland: Viaplay Poland

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Serbia: RTS 2, Arena Sport 1 Serbia

Singapore: meWATCH, FIFA WWC CH01

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Football, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv Football

Spain: TDP, RTVE.es, fuboTV Spain

Sweden: TV6 Sweden, Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: SRF Play, TRT Spor, RTS 2, TDP, RTS Sport, SRF zwei

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

United Kingdom: ITV 1 UK, STV Player, ITVX, UTV, STV Scotland

USA: Fubo (free trial), Peacock, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO NOW, Foxsports.com, Telemundo, FOX Sports App, FOX Network, UNIVERSO.