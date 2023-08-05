Sweden and United States face off this Sunday, August 6 in what will be the 2023 Women’s World Cup round of 16. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
The United States remain one of the main contenders to win the title, despite facing some criticism for qualifying second in the group stage. The last world champions want to demonstrate their readiness for the challenges ahead. It won’t be an easy task as they are up against a strong team.
Sweden, on the other hand, emerged as leaders of their group, winning all three matches convincingly. They are determined to make a big impact by eliminating the defending champions and one of the main favorites. Although it won’t be an easy match, they hope to replicate the solid performances they have displayed so far.
Sweden vs United States: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 6:00 AM
Australia: 7:00 PM
Bangladesh: 3:00 PM
Belgium: 11:00 AM
Brazil: 6:00 AM
Canada: 5:00 AM
Croatia: 11:00 AM
Denmark: 11:00 AM
Egypt: 10:00 AM
France: 11:00 AM
Germany: 11:00 AM
Ghana: 9:00 AM
Greece: 12:00 PM
India: 2:30 PM
Indonesia: 3:00 PM
Ireland: 10:00 AM
Israel: 12:00 PM
Italy: 11:00 AM
Jamaica: 4:00 AM
Kenya: 12:00 PM
Malaysia: 5:00 PM
Mexico: 3:00 AM
Morocco: 11:00 AM
Netherlands: 11:00 AM
New Zealand: 9:00 PM
Nigeria: 10:00 AM
Norway: 11:00 AM
Philippines: 5:00 AM
Poland: 11:00 AM
Portugal: 10:00 AM
Saudi Arabia: 12:00 PM
Serbia: 11:00 AM
Singapore: 5:00 PM
South Africa: 11:00 AM
Spain: 11:00 AM
Sweden: 11:00 AM
Switzerland: 11:00 AM
UAE: 1:00 PM
UK: 10:00 AM
United States: 5:00 AM (ET)
Sweden vs United States: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: DIRECTV Sports Argentina, DIRECTV Sports App, directvsports.com
Australia: 7plus, Optus Sport, 7mate
Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD1
Belgium: Canvas, Tipik, Sporza, RTBF Auvio Direct
Brazil: Canais Globo, NOW NET and Claro, SporTV
Canada: TSN4, RDS, TSN1, TSN5, TSN+, RDS App
Croatia: Arena Sport 1 Croatia
Denmark: TV3+ HD, Viaplay Denmark
Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English, TOD
France: Molotov, France 3, France 2, Free
Germany: Das Erste, sportschau.de
Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv Football
Greece: ANT1, ANT1+
India: JioTV, Star Sports Select 1, FanCode, Star Sports Select HD1, Hotstar VIP
International: YouTube, FIFA+
Ireland: UTV, RTE Player, STV Scotland, RTE 2, ITV 1 UK, ITVX
Israel: Sports 1
Kenya: SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football
Mexico: ViX
Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1
Netherlands: NPO 2 Extra, Canvas
New Zealand: SKY Go NZ, Sky Sport 1 NZ, Sky Sport NOW
Nigeria: SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football
Norway: Viaplay Norway, TV6 Sweden
Philippines: Philippines Live
Poland: Viaplay Poland
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
Serbia: RTS 2, Arena Sport 1 Serbia
Singapore: meWATCH, FIFA WWC CH01
South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Football, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv Football
Spain: TDP, RTVE.es, fuboTV Spain
Sweden: TV6 Sweden, Viaplay Sweden
Switzerland: SRF Play, TRT Spor, RTS 2, TDP, RTS Sport, SRF zwei
United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
United Kingdom: ITV 1 UK, STV Player, ITVX, UTV, STV Scotland
USA: Fubo (free trial), Peacock, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO NOW, Foxsports.com, Telemundo, FOX Sports App, FOX Network, UNIVERSO.