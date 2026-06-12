How many fans are attending USA vs Paraguay in LA today for 2026 World Cup Matchday 1?

The USMNT will open their 2026 World Cup campaign against Paraguay in Los Angeles, but will the stadium be at a capacity crowd?

The last 2026 World Cup host to take center stage is the United States. America will face off against Paraguay to fight for the first three points in the tournament. Playing in Los Angeles, it’s expected that many people will attend the game.

However, per Yahoo! Sports, the game is not officially sold out, and there are around 3,000 tickets still circulating for USMNT’s showdown vs Paraguay. Hence, while not sold out, it’s still expected to have around 67,000 spectators watching the game from Los Angeles Stadium, which is where USA vs Paraguay will be played.

However, given that the game will also feature a show as part of a three-course inauguration (Mexico, Canada, and now the United States), some fans might be enticed in these last few hours ahead of the game to go watch it live. These are the uniforms the USMNT and Paraguay will wear for their 2026 World Cup debut tonight.

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How many fans did Mexico’s World Cup opener have?

The very first inauguration game in this 2026 World Cup was Mexico vs South Africa. Played at the Estadio Azteca, the game officially had 80.824 fans in attendance. Not only did they witness Mexico’s 2-0 win against South Africa, but also a show headlined by Mana, Shakira, Burna Boy, J Balvin, Ryan Castro, Belinda, and Los Angeles Azules.

🤯🇲🇽 The Azteca turned back the clock.



Sombreros rained down from the stands before last night's World Cup opener. ❤️



Few stadiums on Earth can match the magic of this football cathedral. 🏟️ pic.twitter.com/gdgC0xHG4a — Football Tweet ⚽ (@Footballtweet) June 12, 2026

Hence, attending one of those games is much more than just a soccer game, it’s a whole World Cup experience. From musical shows to top-tier soccer action, the openers are a must-attend event if possible.

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How many fans did Canada’s World Cup opener have?

The official attendance for Canada‘s World Cup opener against Bosnia and Herzegovina was of 43,002 fans. The match took place at Toronto Stadium, that has a 100% capacity of 43,036 spectators. Basically, it was packed.

The inaugural show featured the likes of Michael Buble, and Alanis Morissette with a great setlist. After all, if the USMNT can’t have a packed Los Angeles Stadium, they will be the only host to not have a full house in the 2026 World Cup.