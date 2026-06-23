2026 World Cup Group K standings: Portugal’s position updated after Uzbekistan game

Portugal thrashed Uzbekistan, and now Group K of the 2026 FIFA World Cup has taken on a very different look heading into the final matchday.

Portugal routed Uzbekistan and head into the third matchday of Group K in a much stronger position. This victory temporarily puts Cristiano Ronaldo‘s team at the top of the group, and its chances of advancing to the Round of 32 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup are becoming increasingly realistic.

Not only was the victory crucial. The number of goals scored against the Asian side significantly improved their goal difference, giving Portugal another advantage heading into the final round. Their first-place position is not guaranteed, as both Colombia and Congo could still overtake them.

With Matchday 3 of Group K in mind, this is how the standings look (prior to the match between DR Congo and Colombia), with the European side leading the table thanks to Cristiano Ronaldo’s brace.

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Position – Team Points GP-GD (GF) 1- Portugal 4 2/+5 (6) 2- Colombia 3 1/+2 (3) 3- DR Congo 1 1/+1 (1) 4- Uzbekistan 0 2/-7 (1)

Cristiano Ronaldo #7 of Portugal celebrates with teammates after scoring.

A dominant victory for Portugal

Confirming the pre-match expectations, with the FIFA rankings clearly favoring Portugal, Cristiano Ronaldo and his teammates took care of business and cruised to a 5-0 victory over Uzbekistan in Houston.

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Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice, while Nuno Mendes found the net from a free kick. Nematov added an own goal and Rafael Leao scored the fifth one, giving Portugal their final margin of victory as the team rediscovered its form. Possession, efficiency, and attacking aggression were the keys for Roberto Martinez’s side.

Final matchday for Portugal

With a draw and a win in the bag after two matches, Portugal will head into the final matchday of Group K with a bit more breathing room. There, they will face Colombia in a matchup that promises to be a high-level contest.

The match will be played next Saturday, June 27, at Miami Stadium, commonly known as Hard Rock Stadium, where the weather is expected to play a significant role.