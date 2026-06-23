What do Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal need to advance at 2026 World Cup after beating Uzbekistan?

Cristiano Ronaldo led Portugal to a 5-0 blowout win over Uzbekistan, which simplified his team's path to the round of 32 in the 2026 World Cup.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a brace as Portugal dismantled Uzbekistan in Group K of the 2026 World Cup. Portugal’s much-needed triumph over Uzbekistan has left the Lusos in a much better position than they were coming into the game. The path to the round of 32 is clear and simple on paper, but not a walk in the park whatsoever.

With four points so far in Group K, Portugal are virtually through to the round of 32. The lowest Portugal could finish in their group is third (Uzbekistan has zero points and one game left), and their four-point total should be more than enough to rank among the eight best third-place teams in the 2026 World Cup.

However, neither Ronaldo nor his teammates will want to settle for a third-place finish in Group K. The Lusos are after much bigger prizes and they have the group-winner slot between their sights.

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How can Portugal finish first?

Thanks to their dominant 5-0 win over Uzbekistan, Portugal sit in first place in Group K with four points from two games. However, that position may only be temporary, as Colombia could jump to the top spot with a win over DR Congo. Colombia would reach six points with a victory over the Leopards later tonight. As for DR Congo, they could also take over first place if they defeat Colombia by a larger margin than Portugal did against Uzbekistan.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal.

Still, with one game left in the group stage, Ronaldo and company know better than to worry about the standings, especially as their road to the round of 32 is fairly straightforward. If Portugal defeat Colombia on the final matchday, they will finish as the best team in the group, provided DR Congo don’t win against Colombia. On paper, Colombia are favorites to defeat the Central African nation.

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Moreover, there are other scenarios which would send Ronaldo and Portugal through to the knockout-stage of the 2026 World Cup, and they don’t all require Portugal defeating Colombia on Saturday, June 27.

Portugal win Group K with:

Colombia WIN vs. DR Congo + Portugal WIN vs. Colombia

Colombia LOSS vs. DR Congo + Portugal WIN vs. Colombia + Uzbekistan WIN vs. DR Congo

Colombia TIE vs. DR Congo + Portugal WIN vs. Colombia

Colombia TIE vs. DR Congo + Portugal TIE vs. Colombia + Uzbekistan WIN vs. DR Congo

Colombia TIE vs. DR Congo + Portugal TIE vs. Colombia + DR Congo WIN (by fewer than four goals) vs. Uzbekistan

Colombia LOSS (by fewer than four goals) vs. DR Congo + Portugal TIE vs. Colombia + DR Congo TIE vs. Uzbekistan

Portugal can finish second or third, too

Regardless of any outcome between Colombia and DR Congo, Portugal can finish second in Group K if they lose against Colombia on the final matchday of the 2026 World Cup group stage. That’s because a loss against Colombia would leave Portugal and Los Cafeteros tied on at least four points, and the head-to-head tiebreaker advantage would go to Colombia.

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However, Portugal can also finish third with a loss to Colombia. In order for that to happen, DR Congo must defeat Colombia and Uzbekistan, while Colombia beat Portugal. If all those results occur, then DR Congo will win the group, Colombia will finish second, and Portugal will end up third, hoping to advance as one of the best third-placed teams.

Group K standings after Portugal beat Uzbekistan