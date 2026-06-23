Video: Cristiano Ronaldo scores a brace at 2026 World Cup for Portugal vs Uzbekistan

At the start of the match against Uzbekistan, Cristiano Ronaldo scored his first goal of this World Cup for Portugal. Near the end of the first half, he scored his second goal.

Just a handful of minutes into the match against Uzbekistan were enough for Cristiano Ronaldo to score his first goal of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. After a precise cross from the right by Joao Cancelo, CR7 struck with his right foot to make it 1-0 for Portugal. Shortly before the end of the first half, after an assist from Bruno Fernandes, he scored his brace.

Following the opening goal in this match, Ronaldo has become the only player in World Cup history to score in six different tournaments. In doing so, he moves ahead of Lionel Messi with this exclusive record.

These two soccer legends continue to surpass each other match after match. In fact, Messi recently broke Cristiano Ronaldo’s record as the oldest player to score a hat-trick in this tournament, after his debut with Argentina against Algeria.

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CRISTIANO RONALDO FIRST GOAL OF THE 2026 FIFA WORLD CUP! 🇵🇹 pic.twitter.com/7XxPQTNjvk — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) June 23, 2026

SIIUUUUU 🔥



CRISTIANO RONALDO BAGS A BRACE FOR PORTUGAL TO MAKE IT 3-0! pic.twitter.com/kYO8kEpYAz — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) June 23, 2026

Portugal’s future at the World Cup

Portugal’s start to the 2026 FIFA World Cup has not gone as expected, so a win, draw, or defeat against Uzbekistan could ultimately determine their future in the competition.

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Roberto Martinez’s team’s first match in Group L ended in a disappointing draw against the DR Congo, with one goal for each side. Notably, Ronaldo was unable to score in this match.

Regardless of what ultimately happens at the Houston stadium, attention will turn to the clash between the African side and Colombia, who will play a crucial match. Either team that secures a victory could stay in contention and dream of a potential qualification.